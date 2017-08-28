Alessia Cara performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

The MTV VMAs is known for its fun fashion and beauty looks, but Alessia Cara decided to make an important point when she attended the awards show Sunday night.

For the second year in a row, the Canadian singer went bare-faced to the event, but took it a step further when she removed her makeup while onstage.

And while this may be unusual for all the other celebs in attendance (Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous in their respective beauty looks), this is all old hat for Cara, who went makeup-free at the 2016 VMAs too.

According to Glamour, Cara decided to forego makeup at this year's VMAs because she received criticism for not dressing up for her 2016 Dick Clark New Years' performance, which made her want to go bare even more.

For Cara, it's all about being authentic and true to her music. In an essay for Glamour she penned last year she wrote, "We decided that every performance I do of 'Scars to Your Beautiful,' every interview I do about it, I am not going to be wearing any makeup, because how could I be preaching a song about being yourself and being beautiful and perfect the way you are — and have a full face of makeup?

"I want to show people that I am comfortable enough to go on national television and just be myself. It would only feel right if I am 100 per cent me."

For her 2017 VMAs performance, the 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., native started off wearing a red lip, mascara, foundation, a red gown and a wig but as she sang, her backup dancers used tissues to wipe off her makeup and remove her wig and dress, revealing a simple black tank and pants combo and curly hair.

Naturally (heh), she looked gorgeous.

But as far as Cara's concerned, if makeup is your thing, then that's great, too. For her, it's all about being true to yourself and not what society deems is appropriate.

"You can be natural. You can have a full face of makeup. You can be skinny or fat or short or tall. There is no definition for beautiful. There is no right or wrong way. Just be yourself," she said.