Bruce Springsteen To Help Close Prince Harry's Invictus Games In Toronto

Bruce Springsteen performs during the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival, at the Paramount Theatre on April 21, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

In case you needed another reason to attend the Invictus Games (other than Prince Harry, probably Meghan Markle, Kelly Clarkson, and oh yeah, all of those incredible servicemen and women who are the actual superstars), Bruce Springsteen has just signed on to play the closing ceremonies.

Taking place Sept. 30, the rock star will join Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner, Clarkson and Coeur de pirate for a show to honour the efforts of all the participants of the event, which starts Sept. 23. Tickets, which start at $60, can be purchased at the Games' site.

Bruce Springsteen plays during a sound check session ahead of his concert in Cape Town, January 26, 2014.

"At the Invictus Games, it's not just about the hurdles that competitors experienced during competition, but about overcoming the obstacles that life has presented them," said Springsteen in an official statement.

"The Games are a remarkable opportunity for brothers and sisters in arms to join forces and demonstrate the true strength of their spirit. It is an absolute honour and privilege to perform for them at the Closing Ceremony as a send-off to a week of competition in Toronto."

The Games are a remarkable opportunity for brothers and sisters in arms to join forces and demonstrate the true strength of their spirit.

The Boss has shown his support for members of the armed forces throughout his career, and is thus far the only entertainer to receive a Lincoln Award, a special acknowledgement given for outstanding achievement to those who support veterans and military families.

Last year, he was even rescued by veterans at the side of the road after his motorcycle broke down, the International Business Times reported.

The musician will also be starring in his own Broadway show come October, doing five shows a week that will be both spoken and musical.

We can't wait to see how he chooses to honour the members of the Invictus Games.

Also on HuffPost: