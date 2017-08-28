ADVERTISEMENT

The start of the school year is an exciting time for many kids, but for those who are entering the classroom for the first time, the experience can be nerve-wracking.

What if I don't like my teacher? What if I can't make any friends? What if I miss my parents? These are just a few worries that could be running through your child's mind. But one of the easiest ways to squash these fears is to start reading books about school.

Here we've rounded up the 14 best children's books featuring characters who are all starting school, just like your little one! These are sure to ease your child's mind and get them pumped for the school year ahead.

1. The Berenstain Bears Go to School, by Stan and Jan Berenstain

Sister Bear is starting kindergarten this year, but she's nervous because she doesn't know what to expect. If this sounds like your child, then this sweet tale will show them that their worries are normal, but that school is actually a lot of fun!

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 4-7

2. The Day My Mom Came to Kindergarten, by Maureen Fergus & Mike Lowery

Kids will love this funny role reversal. In the book, a little girl invites her mom to kindergarten, after she notices her mom gets upset when she leaves her. However, her mom gets so excited that she forgets her manners and her daughter has to remind her how to behave properly at school.

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 3-7

3. If You Take a Mouse to School, by Laura Numeroff

This classic picture book is part of the beloved If You Give... series and follows the same circular story, but this time, it takes place at school! Kids will love seeing their favourite mouse heading to his first day of class, and all the crazy antics he gets up to.

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 3-5

4. Little Critter: First Day of School, by Mercer Mayer

Remember Little Critter? This classic series is still kicking around, so why not introduce them to your young one this year? Although this one is newer, it still embodies all the positivity and charm we've come to expect from the series. Parents and children alike will love this classic book.

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 4-8

5. Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes, by James Dean and Eric Litwin

This fun, sing-song story will get your kids excited for their first day of school. It might even inspire them to pick out their own pair of kicks too, so that they can sing "I'm rocking in my school shoes" just like Pete all the way to class!

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 3-5

6. Annabelle Swift, Kindergartner, by Amy Schwartz

This story explores all the emotions a child may experience during their first day of school. While Annabelle Swift is a confident girl, she ends up embarrassing herself after following her older sister's advice. But in the end, her day is a success as she is the only student who knows her numbers.

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 4-7

7. How Do Dinosaurs Go To School?, by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague

This silly, imaginative tale is sure to melt all your child's school worries away as they imagine a day in the life of a dinosaur. They'll also love that this cute story is told in playful rhymes.

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 3+

8. Wemberly Worried, by Kevin Henkes

This bestseller will address all your child's worries about starting school for the first time. The book follows Wemberly, who is a worrywart. But after making a new friend in class, she learns that school isn't so scary after all.

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 3-5

9. Chu's First Day of School, by Neil Gaiman and Adam Rex

The lovable panda with the big sneeze from Chu's Day is back with another adventure. This time he's starting school! Kids will relate to Chu's nervousness as she starts class for the first time and meets new friends. Plus, kids will be drawn to the adorable pictures, illustrated by Adam Rex.

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 4-8

10. The Kissing Hand, by Audrey Penn

Although this book might not seem like a relevant school story, it's actually so relatable when it comes to helping kids (and parents) deal with separation anxiety at the start of the school year. In the book, Mama Raccoon sweetly reveals what the "kissing hand" is to help her son find comfort when they're apart.

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 9-12

11. First Day Jitters, by Julie Danneberg

Your child will love the fun twist in this book. Although Sarah Jane Hartwell doesn't want to go to a new school, she gets out of bed and goes anyway. But when the principal introduces her to her class, she is mistaken for the teacher!

Buy it here: Chapters-Indigo; ages 4-8

12. Augustine, by Mélanie Watt

Augustine is a penguin who is moving from the South Pole to the North Pole and is nervous about changing schools. If your child is attending a new school this year, they'll certainly be able to relate to Augustine's experience. This sweet book will ease their mind as they see how Augustine learns to let go of her insecurities and just have fun!

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 3-7

13. I Am Too Absolutely Small for School, by Lauren Child

This sweet story teaches children what wonderful things they can learn at school. At first, Lola is unsure about starting kindergarten because she can already count up to 10. It's then up to her funny older brother to help change her mind.

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 4-6

14. Get Ready for Second Grade, Amber Brown, by Paula Danziger

Going from first to second grade might seem scary, but Amber Brown is here to remind your child that with a positive, open attitude, you can conquer anything. This book will definitely give your kid a confidence boost and get them pumped for what lies ahead this school year.

Buy it here: Amazon; ages 5+

