    VMAs Cut Off Chester Bennington Tribute To Fans' Absolute Fury

    "You should be ashamed."

    08/28/2017 10:18 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Burak Cingi via Getty Images
    Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at The O2 Arena on July 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

    There's a long history of stars not getting the public appreciation fans so desperately want after they've passed away — we've seen it this year at the Oscars with Garry Shandling.

    For the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), when it came to musicians Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell, who both died by suicide this year, there was a fully planned tribute. It just didn't, apparently, get a chance to air in full.

    Jared Leto, a friend of Bennington's, gave a heartfelt speech at the Sunday night show, in which he emphasized to anyone watching who feels like there is no hope, "you are not alone." He then asked the audience to stand in the stars' honour, and introduced a video clip of Linkin Park, with Bennington, performing at the 2010 MTV VMAs.

    After a few moments, it was gone, and the show cut to commercial.

    And fans, as you might imagine, couldn't believe what they were seeing.

    Considering the nature of both artists' deaths at a time when mental health still faces such a stigma — not to mention the message Leto himself conveyed — it seems particularly callous of the show to prioritize an ad over a tribute.

    After Bennington's death, many fans shared how the artist's music had gotten them through difficult times, with one noting, "Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer."

    Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer.

    It also showed a disconnect between the live audience's reaction and those of the fans at home, as Leto had to ask the people present twice to stand up.

    This wasn't the only performance that was cut off over the course of the evening either. Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels was also cut off during the show, much to rock star Adam Levine's disappointment:

    Looks like MTV might need to get to know their audience a little better next year.

