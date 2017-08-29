All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    These Are The Top-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A University Degree

    There are plenty of options if you're not interested in four more years of school.

    08/29/2017 12:11 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    University isn't for everyone, and there are plenty of well-paying jobs out there for those who don't see themselves taking on a few more years of school after Grade 12.

    According to a list compiled by job site Indeed.com, half of the top 10 jobs for people without a degree have an average salary above $75,000, and a couple crack six figures.

    Even though a recent study shows university graduates make more money regardless of the subject, it's not the path everyone chooses to take after high school.

    Many of the top-paying roles that don't need a degree still require some kind of specialized training. But it's still a far cry from spending four or more years at a university.

    The list showed the average salary posted for each of the top ten jobs, and the number of positions posted per 1 million job postings in Canada from May to July of this year.

    10. Web developer, $61,822 - 1253 postings

    Georgijevic via Getty Images

    9. Electrician, $62,339 - 1290 postings

    fstop123 via Getty Images

    8. Sales executive, $63,017 - 623 postings

    Getty Images

    7. Construction inspector, $64,675 - 100 postings

    Getty Images

    6. App developer, $66,058 - 1,117 postings

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    5. Pilot, $75,396 - 116 postings

    MatusDuda via Getty Images

    4. Car sales executive, $78,994- 627 postings

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    3. Building maintenance manager, $83,184 - 367 postings

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    2. Real estate agent, $107,843 - 435 postings

    shironosov

    1. Owner operator truck driver, $144,969- 1,100 postings

    kali9 via Getty Images

