The Prince & Princess Of Wales and Princes William & Harry attend The Vj Day 50th anniversary celebrations In London, Aug. 19, 1995. (Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

We can't imagine Prince William and Prince Harry being called anything else, but according to reports, they were almost given other names entirely.

In the 1992 book, Diana: Her Story, Princess Diana revealed that she chose her sons' names, telling author Andrew Morton, "I chose William and Harry, but Charles did the rest."

She then went on to say, "He [Charles] wanted Albert and Arthur, and I said no. Too old!"

As royalphiles know, Charles kinda got his wish in regards to his first picks for names when Will and Harry were christened William Arthur Philip Louis and Henry Charles Albert David (Harry is a nickname for Henry).

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William announcing a pop concert and memorial service is to be held next year to mark the 10th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales's death.

The Royal Family follows tradition when it comes to picking names for offspring, with many royal babies being named in tribute to former monarchs. This is why you don't see much variety when it comes to royal names and instead see a lot of Henrys, Georges, Elizabeths, Philips, Victorias, and so on.

As StartSat60 reports, Charles reportedly wanted to name one of the boys Albert in honour of his maternal grandfather, King Albert (Queen Victoria's husband), and Arthur comes from Charles' middle name. (Although we like to think that he had King Arthur of the Round Table in mind.)

According to Harper's Bazaar, when a royal becomes the sovereign, they can choose a different regnal name, also known as a reign name. For example, when Prince Charles becomes king, he might change his regnal name to King George VII.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Prince Harry during day two of the Invictus Games Athletics competition, at Lee Valley Athletics Centre, London

However, Royal Central notes that "most monarchs of the United Kingdom use their first baptismal name as their regnal name, yet in three circumstances this has not been the case," citing Queen Victoria, who was christened Princess Alexandrina Victoria; King Edward VII, who was christened Prince Albert Edward; and King George VI, who was christened Prince Albert Frederick Arthur George.

As for what regnal name Prince William will choose when he ascends to the throne, that's TBD.

