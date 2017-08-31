NEWS

Calgary Store Clerk Turns The Tables On Armed Robbers

A Calgary store clerk's tussle with two armed robbers was caught on closed-circuit cameras. Store footage of the scuffle at Plus 1 Convenience Store in the 9900 block of Fairmount Drive S.E. shows night clerk Nisar Ahmed fighting back against the two masked intruders around 5 a.m. on Aug. 17. After the fight, Ahmed manages to get outside and barricades the store doors, trapping the robbers inside. The two eventually break free by smashing the glass but are later apprehended by the police. Arthur Gordon Bennie, 35, and Natalie Cory-Lyn Elaschuk, 24, face charges relating to the incident. Credit: YouTube/logitactic canada via Storyful