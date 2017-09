LIFESTYLE

Fear vs. Intuition: What's The Difference? Author Anne Bérubé Explains

How do you know whether that feeling in your stomach is your intuition trying to tell you something versus plain ol' fear trying to get in the way? Anne Bérubé, author of "Be, Feel, Think, Do" says there's a way to tell the difference. Watch the clip to find out how to tune into your gut, understand what it's saying, and, if it's fear, how to bring it along for the ride without letting it drive.