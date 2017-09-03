George Clooney and Amal Clooney during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Saturday in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

As expected, they dazzled.

George and Amal Clooney stepped out on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, their first red carpet appearance since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June. The human rights lawyer and her Hollywood superstar husband were there for George's new film, "Suburbicon," which he directed and co-wrote with the Coen Brothers and Grant Heslov.

So naturally, the star power was turned up full-force. We didn't mind. Check out the video and photos below:

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Saturday. (Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)

Amal stepped out in a custom lilac Atelier Versace gown, with fitted bodice and chiffon-layered skirt. To accentuate the glamour of her ensemble, she wore her hair in a polished, side parted faux-bob, and kept her makeup dramatic and classic, with strong brows and eyeliner, and a dark plum lip.

A closer look at Amal Clooney's classic hair and makeup. (Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)

Amal accessorized her look with statement drop earrings and silver strap sandals:

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

George held down his end quite nicely in a classic black tuxedo, which is never the wrong choice for events such as these.

Earlier in the night, Amal's go-to makeup artist, Charlotte Tibury, shared a sneak peek of the look she created with the much-admired Clooney:

And Tillbury shared an earlier snap of her and Amal, who this time was outfitted in Blue Missoni for a Friday-night dinner with George:

The Clooneys have been busy, not only with their infant twins, but with several projects, including George's film, their plans to send 3,000 Syrian refugees to school, and their $1 million donation to fight right-wing extremism in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots and fatal car attack.

On the subject of Amal as a mother, George had some definitive praise for his wife. "She's like an olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

Oh, you two. Let's take a final glimpse at this duo in all their old-school glamour, shall we?

One last look. (Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)

Picture perfect.

