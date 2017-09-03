As expected, they dazzled.
George and Amal Clooney stepped out on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, their first red carpet appearance since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June. The human rights lawyer and her Hollywood superstar husband were there for George's new film, "Suburbicon," which he directed and co-wrote with the Coen Brothers and Grant Heslov.
So naturally, the star power was turned up full-force. We didn't mind. Check out the video and photos below:
Amal stepped out in a custom lilac Atelier Versace gown, with fitted bodice and chiffon-layered skirt. To accentuate the glamour of her ensemble, she wore her hair in a polished, side parted faux-bob, and kept her makeup dramatic and classic, with strong brows and eyeliner, and a dark plum lip.
Amal accessorized her look with statement drop earrings and silver strap sandals:
George held down his end quite nicely in a classic black tuxedo, which is never the wrong choice for events such as these.
Earlier in the night, Amal's go-to makeup artist, Charlotte Tibury, shared a sneak peek of the look she created with the much-admired Clooney:
So much fun getting the mesmerising #AmalClooney ready for the red carpet for the #Suburbicon premiere, written, produced and directed by the incredibly talented #GeorgeClooney . Wearing my Hollywood collection and stunning dress @versace_official beautiful hair @rodortega4hair
And Tillbury shared an earlier snap of her and Amal, who this time was outfitted in Blue Missoni for a Friday-night dinner with George:
Hollywood glamour in Venice with the stunning #AmalClooney wearing @missoni and @alicetemperley beautiful hair @rodortega4hair
The Clooneys have been busy, not only with their infant twins, but with several projects, including George's film, their plans to send 3,000 Syrian refugees to school, and their $1 million donation to fight right-wing extremism in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots and fatal car attack.
On the subject of Amal as a mother, George had some definitive praise for his wife. "She's like an olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."
Oh, you two. Let's take a final glimpse at this duo in all their old-school glamour, shall we?
Picture perfect.
