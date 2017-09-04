Vancouver, B.C., is the hottest major job market in Canada, according to a survey from Express Employment Professionals.

It's no exaggeration to say that Canadian job growth has been a barn-burner this year. The country has added a net 387,000 jobs in 12 months, pushing the jobless rate down to a nine-year low of 6.3 per cent.

And the big winners in this bonanza? Vancouver and Quebec, according to a survey from hiring agency Express Employment Professionals.

The survey calculates the ratio of jobs available on the federal government's Job Bank to population in cities across the country.

This year's edition paints a very rosy picture of Canada's job situation.

"If there is one concern we would highlight, it's in fact that businesses are having a hard time finding workers," Express CEO Bob Funk said in a statement.

With 2.82 jobs per 1,000 people, Vancouver is the hottest major job market in Canada, beating out the Montreal suburb of Laval, in second place with 2.71 jobs.

Broken down by province, Quebec took the cake with 4.45 jobs per 1,000 people.

And to illustrate just how much of that cake it took: On the list of all municipalities, cities in Quebec, particularly those near Montreal, take all of the top 12 spots.

Quebec is seriously the place for jobs in Canada right now:

Also notable is Ontario's absence from this list.

There's nothing wrong with the province's job performance per se; it added 2 per cent net new jobs over the past year. It's just that other places are hotter; Ontario's job growth is well below the 3.6-per-cent pace in British Columbia, and the 3-per-cent pace in Quebec over the past year.

Another notable element in this survey: For all ten provinces, the top advertised occupation was retail salespersons or retail managers. That's likely a reflection of two things: The sorts of jobs advertised on the Canada Job Bank, and the ongoing problem of job quality in Canada.

