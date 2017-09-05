Mom's Note About Son With Autism Is A Gentle Reminder To Show Kindness

ADVERTISEMENT

With plenty of kids heading back to school after Labour Day, it's easy to get wrapped up in which school supplies to buy and the coolest classes to take.

But one mom in Missouri made a point to post about what her son with autism will be going through once he starts school — and it's a lesson every single person could take the time to relearn.

Cara Thulin, whose son Zeke is autistic, wrote a post on Facebook before he started school with a picture of his identification, noting to parents and students that she "[needs] you all to help me."

"His brain grew up differently than a lot of ours," she writes. "He missed out on all that social training we didn't even realize we were getting."

I am raising a very VERY strong kid. Please do me a favor and raise very kind kids in return.

As far as what people can do, it's pretty simple. "If you see this kid, say 'Hi Zeke!' and don't get offended if he doesn't respond. He heard you. And he feels a little more confident now that someone knows his name."

Thulin's message is resonating with people around the globe, having been featured on Love What Matters and the front page of their local paper.

And it's easy to see why. She doesn't simply ask for people to be kind to her son, she tells them how to do it, in straightforward ways.

A video released earlier this year entitled "Make It Stop" showed what a person with autism goes through, and how daily interactions that post no challenges to people who aren't on the spectrum feel to those who are. The main message? For people with autism, it helps to slow down when interacting with them, because too much information can feel overwhelming.

In a message to the Kansas City Star, Thulin reported that the kids in her son's school have "all been kind, and helpful. Just treated him like one of the rest."

That's all any kid, or anyone, really wants, isn't it?

