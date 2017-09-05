WASHINGTON ― The Trump administration is officially terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in six months and punting the matter to Congress, putting nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation if the president and members of the House and Senate can't make a deal to protect them.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent out Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce his policy decision. Sessions has opposed the DACA program since its inception under President Barack Obama in 2012, and as a senator, he helped block legislative efforts to help so-called "Dreamers" who came to the U.S. as children.

"We are people of compassion and we are people of law," Sessions said during a speech at the Department of Justice. "But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws. ... The compassionate thing to do is to end the lawlessness, enforce our laws and, if Congress chooses to make changes to those laws, to do so through the process set forth by our founders in a way that advances the interest of the American people."

DACA protections, which last for two years and allow Dreamers to work legally, won't end immediately. Current DACA recipients whose permits expire by March 5 can apply to renew them until Oct. 5, ABC News reported. Individuals who do not currently have DACA protections cannot receive permits unless they applied to the program before Sept. 5.

Dreamers whose permits expire on March 6 or later will begin to lose their protections and work permits as soon as they expire, putting them at risk of deportation.

Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles.

Trump said in a statement that he "advised the Department of Homeland Security that DACA recipients are not enforcement priorities unless they are criminals, are involved in criminal activity, or are members of a gang."

Losing DACA protections would put Dreamers at risk of being sent away from the country they've lived in since they were children. Although administration officials have said their focus is on deporting criminals, they have also made clear that no undocumented immigrant is safe from being detained or forced out of the country. That includes Dreamers, some of whom have already been locked up.

The official Trump administration announcement comes on the Sept. 5 deadline set by 10 state attorneys general who threatened legal action if Trump did not announce a phaseout of DACA by that date. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III (R) backed off that threat last week, but the others continued to demand an end to the program. The threat was not a court order, so it was not a mandate for the Trump administration to end the program ahead of a legal challenge or ruling.

Trump decided to end DACA against the wishes of Democrats and some members of his own party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who said Congress should get the chance to pass a bill.

Ahead of Trump's announcement, a number of Republicans said they would be willing to support protections for Dreamers that Democrats have attempted to get through Congress multiple times.

Most Republicans opposed those past measures, including the Dream Act, a bill first introduced in 2001 that would grant legal status to some undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The bill has a small number of Republican supporters, but the White House immediately shot it down when it was re-introduced in the Senate in July.

Some Republicans are pushing what they say is a more conservative version of the Dream Act, called the Recognizing America's Children Act, or RAC Act, which would offer a path to citizenship to a smaller category of Dreamers.