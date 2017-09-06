Prince William and Kate Middleton are welcomed at the Courtyard of the Presidential Palace on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Getty Images Poland/Karol Serewis)

Pregnancy can be a wonderful experience, but for some, it can be stressful too.

Take the Duchess of Cambridge, who we recently learned is expecting her third child and, as with her first two pregnancies, is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), otherwise known as severe morning sickness.

While Middleton herself hasn't publicly spoken about her pregnancy, her husband, Prince William, has, and like all expectant parents, he's a bit nervous.

On Tuesday, the second-in-line to the throne attended a mental health conference in Oxford, England, and before making his official statement, he made a few remarks about Kate's exciting news, reports People.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Despite Kate's morning sickness, which forced her to cancel an event on Monday, William said the baby was "very good news" and added, "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

The prince also stated, "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well," in reference to Kate's first trimester.

According to a Kensington Palace press release, the duchess is being looked after at the couple's home in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace as she battles HG, which she also dealt with during her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple were expected to walk Prince George to his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 7, but because of the duchess' condition, it's unclear whether she will be making the trek. The palace has not released any more information on whether it will just be William escorting George to his new school.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George's reception classroom," a Kensington Palace statement explained in August.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Warsaw, Poland on July 19, 2017. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But if Kate's HG is as bad as we've learned it is, she might very understandably want to stay in bed.

According to mom Sarah Bregel, there's still a lot people don't know about the severe illness.

Writing for Babble, Bregel explains, "HG isn't just a harder than usual bout of morning queasiness — it's characterized by excessive nausea and vomiting which often leads to dehydration, weight loss, and/or malnourishment during pregnancy."

She continues, "Like Kate, I also suffered from HG during each of my pregnancies; and it wasn't just uncomfortable, it was downright terrifying. In the worst of it, which lasted with both pregnancies until about 16 weeks (when medication finally took effect and allowed me to usually keep down food and water), I could barely lift my head from a pillow or sip water without vomiting it right back up.

"At times, I felt too weak to walk or even get in the shower and when I did, I often had to lay back down immediately. I threw up every last speck of food and liquid within me, and then dry heaved over the toilet for hours on end. In short, it was hell."

For Kate's sake, we hope her HG is short-lived.

