    • PARENTS

    Celebrity Parents Share Bittersweet Back-To-School Photos Of Their Kids

    The kids grow up so fast.

    09/08/2017 11:48 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

    This week, plenty of kids geared up for their first day of school — including celebrity children! To mark the occasion, many famous parents documented the milestone with a sweet back-to-school photos.

    While the first day of school can be bittersweet for some parents (since it's a gentle reminder that their children are growing up fast), for others, the occasion is one of their proudest moments as a parent.

    Last year, for instance, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka sent their twins, Gideon and Harper, to their first day of kindergarten.

    "Their brains are about to explode with new ideas!" he told People magazine at the time. "Reading words and sentences, choosing books and reading what they want to learn, experiencing teachers and having them teach them about something in a way that I couldn't, that would make them excited about something. I'm pretty hopeful right now. It's a good time to be alive."

    So without further ado, here are all the celebrity parents who shared bittersweet back-to-school photos of their kids this year.

    1. Jennifer Lopez

    The singer's twins, Max and Emme, are now nine years old and starting Grade 4. Lopez had her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

    So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

    2. Jessica Simpson

    Simpson's daughter Maxwell is five years old and starting kindergarten. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are also parents to a four-year-old son named Ace.

    KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW

    A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

    3. David & Victoria Beckham

    Back in August, David Beckham dropped off his eldest son Brooklyn at Parsons School of Design in NYC, where the 18-year-old is starting his first year.

    Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man ... Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    Brooklyn is the eldest of three siblings: Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

    4. Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughters are growing up fast! Honor, 9, is now in Grade 4 and Haven, 6, is in Grade 1.

    The couple is currently expecting their third child.

    5. Elton John & David Furnish

    The celebrity couple sent their boys, six-year-old Zachary and four-year-old Elijah, off to school earlier this week in matching uniforms. Too cute!

    Warms my heart ❤️😢 @davidfurnish #BackToSchool

    A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

    6. Kelly Ripa

    The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host can't believe her baby boy, 14-year-old Joaquin, is starting high school this year!

    How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???

    A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

    Ripa and her hubby Mark Consuelos also have two other children: 16-year-old Lola, who is already in high school, and 20-year-old Michael, who is in his second year of college.

    7. Sarah Michelle Gellar

    The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. have two kids, but only one is starting school. Seven-year-old Charlotte started Grade 2 this week. The couple's son, Rocky, is five.

    And just like that...one is back in school!! #firstdayofschool #secondgrade (second one wishes he was)

    A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

    8. Busy Philipps

    The 38-year-old actress shared a hilarious photo of her nine-year-old daughter Birdie and her best friend after completing their first week of Grade 3.

    Philipps' youngest daughter, four-year-old Cricket, is now in her last year of preschool.

    9. Sarah Jessica Parker

    Thursday marked the first day of school for the former "Sex and the City" star's eight-year-old twins, Tabitha and Loretta.

    Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick also have a 14-year-old son named James, who is starting high school this year. Time flies!

    10. Katherine Heigl

    The actress' daughters headed back to school this week. Nancy Leigh, 8, is starting Grade 3, while Adalaide, 5, is starting kindergarten.

    Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted both their daughters. They also have a biological son named Joshua, who was born in December 2016.

