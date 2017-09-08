Celebrity Parents Share Bittersweet Back-To-School Photos Of Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, plenty of kids geared up for their first day of school — including celebrity children! To mark the occasion, many famous parents documented the milestone with a sweet back-to-school photos.

While the first day of school can be bittersweet for some parents (since it's a gentle reminder that their children are growing up fast), for others, the occasion is one of their proudest moments as a parent.

Last year, for instance, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka sent their twins, Gideon and Harper, to their first day of kindergarten.

"Their brains are about to explode with new ideas!" he told People magazine at the time. "Reading words and sentences, choosing books and reading what they want to learn, experiencing teachers and having them teach them about something in a way that I couldn't, that would make them excited about something. I'm pretty hopeful right now. It's a good time to be alive."

So without further ado, here are all the celebrity parents who shared bittersweet back-to-school photos of their kids this year.

1. Jennifer Lopez

The singer's twins, Max and Emme, are now nine years old and starting Grade 4. Lopez had her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

So proud of my babies... #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

2. Jessica Simpson

Simpson's daughter Maxwell is five years old and starting kindergarten. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are also parents to a four-year-old son named Ace.

KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

3. David & Victoria Beckham

Back in August, David Beckham dropped off his eldest son Brooklyn at Parsons School of Design in NYC, where the 18-year-old is starting his first year.

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man ... Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Brooklyn is the eldest of three siblings: Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughters are growing up fast! Honor, 9, is now in Grade 4 and Haven, 6, is in Grade 1.

The couple is currently expecting their third child.

5. Elton John & David Furnish

The celebrity couple sent their boys, six-year-old Zachary and four-year-old Elijah, off to school earlier this week in matching uniforms. Too cute!

Warms my heart ❤️😢 @davidfurnish #BackToSchool A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

6. Kelly Ripa

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host can't believe her baby boy, 14-year-old Joaquin, is starting high school this year!

How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW??? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Ripa and her hubby Mark Consuelos also have two other children: 16-year-old Lola, who is already in high school, and 20-year-old Michael, who is in his second year of college.

7. Sarah Michelle Gellar

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. have two kids, but only one is starting school. Seven-year-old Charlotte started Grade 2 this week. The couple's son, Rocky, is five.

And just like that...one is back in school!! #firstdayofschool #secondgrade (second one wishes he was) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

8. Busy Philipps

The 38-year-old actress shared a hilarious photo of her nine-year-old daughter Birdie and her best friend after completing their first week of Grade 3.

First week of third grade done for these two little BFFs since birth. Annoyingly, THIS is the best picture I got of them. 🤷‍♀️Cc: @ejc.jpg A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Philipps' youngest daughter, four-year-old Cricket, is now in her last year of preschool.

9. Sarah Jessica Parker

Thursday marked the first day of school for the former "Sex and the City" star's eight-year-old twins, Tabitha and Loretta.

Annual first day of school photo. One of these little ladies started school today. The other little lady wanted to walk her sister. Hope all those who start school this week have wonderful first days at school. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick also have a 14-year-old son named James, who is starting high school this year. Time flies!

10. Katherine Heigl

The actress' daughters headed back to school this week. Nancy Leigh, 8, is starting Grade 3, while Adalaide, 5, is starting kindergarten.

I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of Kindergarten but for some reason it's this one that makes me cry... #shesnotababyanymore #thoseheavenlydays A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted both their daughters. They also have a biological son named Joshua, who was born in December 2016.