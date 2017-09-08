ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Ontario reportedly plans to open dozens of storefronts across the province to manage the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana after the federal government legalizes its recreational use.

Media reports citing industry and government sources say Ontario's Liberal government will allow the sale of marijuana at 40 to 60 storefronts across the province to be operated by a government-owned entity and also allow online sales.

The sources say more storefronts would be added over time and would not be housed in existing Liquor Control Board of Ontario outlets, an idea that had previously been floated by Premier Kathleen Wynne.

The locations of the stores would be determined after municipalities are consulted.

The federal government plans to legalize the recreational use of marijuana by July 1, 2018 and leave it up to the provinces and territories to oversee distribution and sales.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Health Minister Eric Hoskins are scheduled to reveal the Ontario plan at a news conference Friday morning.