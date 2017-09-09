ADVERTISEMENT

Day two of the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival was a big one as a number of famous names took over the city. Among them were stars Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba who attended the world premiere of their film "Molly's Game" on Friday night.

To celebrate the occasion, the stars attended an exclusive Grey Goose after-party following the film's screening at Toronto's Elgin Theatre. The private event was held at bar and restaurant The Citizen and also honoured the film's director, Aaron Sorkin, and producers Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon.

Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin and Idris Elba at the MOLLY'S GAME premiere party hosted by Grey Goose in Toronto. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

"Molly's Game" is Sorkin's directorial debut and tells the true story of Molly Bloom, a U.S. Olympic skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being investigated by the FBI.

Elba, who plays attorney Charlie Jaffey in the film, arrived at the Grey Goose soiree first and was in high spirits as he posed for photos.

Idris Elba at the MOLLY'S GAME premiere after-party hosted by Grey Goose. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

"Molly's Game" is just one of his two films premiering at TIFF this year. Elba also stars in the drama "The Mountain Between Us," alongside Kate Winslet, and is set to attend its world premiere at the festival on Sunday.

Chastain, who stars as Bloom, followed Elba's arrival and stunned in a bejeweled navy blue gown by Prada, Just Jared reports.

Jessica Chastain at the MOLLY'S GAME premiere after-party hosted by Grey Goose. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

The 40-year-old actress looked thrilled to be at the event and was spotted enjoying some of Grey Goose's specially-created festival cocktails, including Le Fizz, which consists of Grey Goose Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lime juice and soda water.

Ahead of the premiere, Chastain shared her TIFF excitement with her fans on Twitter.

It was certainly a good night for Chastain and Elba, who happily posed together for some silly photos as they enjoyed the soiree and celebrated their film.

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba pose together at the MOLLY'S GAME premiere party hosted by Grey Goose. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

