Jagmeet Singh Floats Decriminalization Of All Personal Drug Possession

VANCOUVER — As NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh would call for decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use, he said during a leadership debate Sunday.

The NDP candidates were asked how they would respond to the opioid crisis that has killed countless Canadians.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poured cold water over the possibility of legalizing or decriminalizing drugs such as heroin and cocaine, which many advocates believe would help prevent further overdose deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Singh noted that as a lawyer who had worked in the criminal justice system, "I can tell you that people who are charged with personal possession offences are often those who are poor, often those who have mental health issues and often those who are addicted.

"This does not sound to me like a criminal justice problem, that sounds to me like a social justice problem and a health-care problem," he said at one of the last debates before party members choose a successor to Thomas Mulcair.

"I would call for the decriminalization of all personal possession offences when it comes to drugs. Period."

Statistics from the BC Coroners Service last week showed fentanyl has been detected in 81 per cent of illicit drug deaths in British Columbia this year alone — an increase of 143 per cent over the same period in 2016. Most times, it was combined with other drugs such as cocaine and heroin and methamphetamine, said the agency.

B.C.'s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy said she hoped the prime minister would revisit his stance. Criminalizing people for having limited amounts of drugs for their own use instead of providing treatment puts them at risk of fatally overdosing, she said.

"I think we need to have this conversation in this country," she said of decriminalizing small amounts of drugs such as heroin. "Sometimes governments need to be pushed."

Singh said it was unacceptable in Canada to have a system that "criminalizes those that are already so worse off in society. It puts people who are already marginalized into a worse position.

"What we need to do is decriminalize and work towards harm reduction, supports and rehabilitation," he said.

Singh appeared on stage alongside federal politicians Charlie Angus and Guy Caron, while Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, who is expecting twins in early November, appeared by video feed because of flying restrictions related to her pregnancy.

With files from The Canadian Press

