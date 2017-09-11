ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest stars attending the Toronto International Film Festival this year, and on Sunday, the 42-year-old actress graced the red carpet with five of her six kids: Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

(L-R) Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Shiloh, Knox and Zahara attend 'The Breadwinner' premiere at TIFF. (Photo by J. Merritt/WireImage)

The family looked like the picture of happiness as they attended the premiere of "The Breadwinner," an animated film Jolie helped produce, which is based on Deborah Ellis' award-winning novel.

The film tells the empowering story of a young Afghan girl named Parvana, who disguises herself as a boy to become her family's breadwinner after her father is imprisoned by the Taliban.

While walking the red carpet, Jolie and her family happily posed alongside the film's director, Nora Twomey, as well as Saara Chaudry, who voices Parvana. Jolie's eldest son, 16-year-old Maddox, was the only child who did not attend the screening.

(L-R) Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Loung Ung, Nora Twomey, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Sareum Srey Moch, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Saara Chaudry at 'The Breadwinner' premiere. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Jolie is also in Toronto to promote her upcoming film "First They Killed My Father," which premieres at TIFF on Monday.

The movie is a meaningful one for the Hollywood star, who not only directed it, but had some of her kids get involved in the film production as well. Maddox helped produce the film, while Pax was the on-set photographer, Time magazine reports.

Additionally, the film is based on Loung Ung's memoir, which recounts how she grew up as a child soldier during the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s. Ung's book is what inspired Jolie to adopt a child from Cambodia in 2002, which is how she came to be the mother of Maddox.

Angelina Jolie and eldest son Maddox in 2005. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Somebody told me that if you're going to adopt an orphan, you should adopt from a country you love, because that's the only history you're going to share with them," Jolie told People magazine in 2003. "I went into an orphanage and decided I'd not go for the cutest child but just go to the one that connected to me."

Jolie's appearance at TIFF marks the second time she's stepped out with her kids to promote her latest directorial effort. Over Labour Day weekend, all six of her children joined her at the Telluride Film Festival where "First They Killed My Father" premiered for a second time — the first being in Cambodia.

Angeline Jolie and her family at the 'First They Killed My Father' premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 2017. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

This is also the actress' second public appearance following her split from Brad Pitt last September. But by the looks of it, Jolie is happy to be back in the spotlight.

The 42-year-old was spotted happily signing autographs and taking selfies with her adoring Canadian fans on Sunday.

Angelina Jolie signing autographs at TIFF. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Angelina Jolie taking selfies with her fans at TIFF. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Also on HuffPost: