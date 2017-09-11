Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Reportedly Make Their Debut As A Couple In Toronto

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks as if Torontonians are in for a royal treat this month!

Hello! magazine reports that Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will be making their first appearance together as a couple later in September.

According to the Daily Mail, the fifth-in-line to the throne and his girlfriend of more than one year will step out together at an event for the Invictus Games on Sept. 23. The news outlet notes, however, that the palace has not confirmed whether this is indeed happening.

It's actually good timing for Markle, as her show "Suits" resumes filming in Toronto today, reports Hello.

So what does this reported joint appearance mean, if anything? Well, it could very well be a step forward in the many future steps to an official engagement announcement.

Meghan Markle leaves the 'Today Show' taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

The Mail reports that Markle, 36, has already met Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall, and that the pair stay together in Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom house on the palace grounds, when she's in the country.

"Harry's father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy. Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision," a source told the news outlet.

Prince Harry attends an Invictus Sydney 2018 Launch Event on June 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail also reports that Markle is friends with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, as well as other members of Harry's inner circle, and it is thought that an engagement will happen sometime this year.

Last week marked a milestone in the prince and Markle's relationship, when Vanity Fair released their October cover featuring the actress.

In the accompanying interview, Markle gushed about her beau, saying the two are "in love."

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle said. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love.

Harry will probably be overjoyed to have Markle by his side during the Games, as the event, an international athletic competition for wounded, injured, or sick soldiers and veterans, is close to his heart.

The Paralympic-style event was created by Harry and the first Invictus Games took place in 2015 in London, U.K.

The Toronto Invictus Games takes place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30.