Jim Carrey Is Messing With All Of Us, And We Can't Get Enough

One thing to know when you're interviewing Jim Carrey — you might not actually be interviewing Jim Carrey.

The actor, best known for films like "The Truman Show" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," has been making the red carpet rounds lately, and in an interview that has gone viral, decided to rip the facade off the whole celebrity industry. And it isn't the first time he's done it, as you can see in the video below.

So Jim Carrey's new schtick is being wacky and "speaking the truth" — in short, acting kind of exactly how we imagine he does when a camera isn't pointed in his direction, which is actually pretty refreshing.

But while the Canadian-born actor has always been known to be authentic (remember that incredibly revealing "60 Minutes" interview?), he's also currently promoting the documentary "Jim & Andy: the Great Beyond - the story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman with a very special, contractually obligated mention of Tony Clifton," a behind-the-scenes look at "Man On The Moon," the 1999 biopic in which Carrey played Kaufman.

That's right, Andy Kaufman, the man who once told the New York Times, "My only promise is that I will try to entertain you as best I can ... [I'm] not trying to be funny. I just want to play with their heads."

Sound familiar?

Now, we're not saying that Carrey is just going out there and doing an impression of Kaufman, but, well, he's said it himself.

"I feel like my personality was something that I thought was everything to me at the beginning of this incredible journey I'm on. Doing characters for the films, especially with Andy, the realization starts to hit you after awhile that even you are playing the character as a character," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

"This [documentary] experience as well kind of draws some realizations especially that there's a character that is playing me my whole life."

Now Carrey has never been shy about discussing his struggles with mental health, and was one of the first actors in Hollywood to publicly discuss his depression and how he coped.

"I was on Prozac for a long time. It may have helped me out of a jam for a little bit, but people stay on it forever. I had to get off at a certain point because I realized that, you know, everything's just OK," Carrey told "60 Minutes" in 2004.

"There are peaks, there are valleys. But they're all kind of carved and smoothed out, and it feels like a low level of despair you live in. Where you're not getting any answers, but you're living OK. And you can smile at the office. You know? But it's a low level of despair. You know?"

So in that case, we're just going to have to wait and see what kind of character Jim Carrey continues to be as he continues through his Hollywood path. At the very least, he's doing an excellent job of entertaining us.