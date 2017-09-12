Priyanka Chopra Thinks Vanity Fair's Meghan Markle Profile Is 'A Little Sexist'

Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2017 in Toronto. (J. Merritt/WireImage)

Add Priyanka Chopra to the chorus of voices who are calling Vanity Fair's interview with Meghan Markle sexist.

On Sept. 8 while attending the screening of her film "Pahuna: Little Visitors," at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, the actress took the time to talk about a subject close to her heart: gender equality.

And while discussing the lack of opportunities for women in Hollywood, her attention turned towards her close friend and fellow actress, Meghan Markle, who happens to be on the cover of the October issue of Vanity Fair.

Chopra took issue with the accompanying interview, explaining to ET that they should have focused less on Markle's boyfriend, Prince Harry.

"I don't know if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion," Chopra said. "I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."

She continued: "It's just a little sexist. Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, OK... the only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity too."

The cover features a close-up of Markle and the text, "She's Just Wild About Harry!" while the interview sees the 36-year-old "Suits" star gush about her boyfriend of more than one year.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle told the magazine. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

But Markle also explained that she's more than her relationship with one of the most famous royals in the world.

"I've never defined myself by my relationship," Markle said.

Despite this, some people took to social media to complain that the article focused too much on her love life and argued that it should have included more information about her humanitarian work and career as an actress.

As we've stated previously, we are definitely guilty of focusing a lot of our Meghan Markle coverage on her relationship with Prince Harry, however we've also covered other aspects of her life and career.

And while we agree with the sentiment that she should absolutely be asked about more than her personal life, we have to argue that in this case, it's OK that the writer of the Vanity Fair profile focuses on her relationship with the fifth-in-line to the throne.

After all, Markle is clearly comfortable answering these questions and she would have known about them before the interview took place. And, no disrespect to Markle's career and her humanitarian work, but she wouldn't been on the cover in the first place had she not been dating one of the world's most eligible bachelors, not to mention, Princess Diana's son.

So, if Markle is OK with it, shouldn't we be OK with it too?

