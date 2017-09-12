U.K. Warns Travellers About Snowstorms In Toronto In September

ADVERTISEMENT

If there was any doubt that Canada has a reputation for a lot of snow, the United Kingdom has put that to rest.

Like any sensible nation, the U.K. updated its travel advice for people who plan to travel to Toronto for the upcoming Invictus Games.

Hundreds of active and veteran military service members from around the world are competing in the week-long athletic event at the end of this month.

'A regular occurrence'

The U.K. government's tips page includes information about visas, health insurance, and transportation, and also links to more specific information about travelling to Canada during the Games.

It explains that visitors to Canada need a travel authorization to enter the country, and warns that terrorists "are likely to try to carry out attacks in Canada."

In addition, the website warns that "severe snow storms are a regular occurrence during winter."

But the Games are happening during the fall — when Toronto looks more like this:

Queen's Park in Toronto in the fall.

According to federal data, Toronto has not seen snow in September in at least the last 36 years. The city is typically snow-less from May until partway through October (at the earliest).

But there's no doubt, Canadians will welcome Invictus Games' visitors with a blizzard of hospitality.