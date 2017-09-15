Even Shania Twain Didn't Feel Pretty As A Teenager

ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to believe Shania Twain never felt beautiful growing up, but that's exactly what the Canadian country star says. In an essay for InStyle, the singer revealed that finding her femininity was what helped her learn to love herself and become a great artist.

Shania Twain attends the opening night of the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

In the article, Twain, who was born in Windsor, Ont., but grew up in the smaller town of Timmins, wrote: "I wasn't blessed with prettiness. Maybe it had something to do with the fact that we were poor and moved around a lot, or that my mother kept my hair short, but I was always mistaken for a boy. I wanted to wear pants and go hunting with my dad, while my two sisters wore dresses and were fair, blond and a lot cuter."

"Even in high school, when my body was developing and all the curves came in, I didn't get a sense of my femininity," she continued. "I wasn't ready for the changes, and I didn't enjoy them."

The new music needed to be really pure and my own story and my own emotional journey, that's why I decided to write all the music myself. Read more on @rollingstone. 📸 Brantley Gutierrez A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:47am PST

It was only when she started performing with bands that Twain started to get in touch with her feminine side and gained a sense of confidence. At 21, she started honing her fashion sense and makeup skills, and even got her dancers to teach her how to walk in heels.

"I got into the groove of it and started to love it," she explained. "Since I was such a late bloomer, I think I liked the indulgence of getting dressed up. It was a new playground for me — picking the fabrics, colours, and images was a very creative process. It wasn't just about what to wear to go out on a Friday night; it was about becoming an artist."

Twain's confidence has certainly helped her career take off. In fact, many of her singles have been about female empowerment, owning your sex appeal, and knowing your worth. Her hits "Any Man of Mine" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" are true testaments of that.

Happy birthday 'The Woman In Me'. 22 years old today! 🎉🎂 A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Last year, the 52-year-old also revealed how she found confidence with age. "I spent most of my childhood embarrassed or feeling insecure or inadequate. That stays with you," she told Billboard.

It wasn't until she entered her 40s that she truly felt comfortable in her own skin. "I felt, 'Oh, I really own where I am," she said. "I guess I earned this."

In June, Twain released her first album in 15 years, following a battle with Lyme disease, which caused her to lose her voice. And last month, the singer announced her 2018 North American tour. Clearly nothing can put a damper on this star's confidence.

