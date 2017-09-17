Award season has officially kicked off with the 2017 Emmy Awards, and what better way to start the celebrations than with fashion?
Not surprisingly, the Emmys 2017 red carpet didn't disappoint, with stars such as Nicole Kidman, Laverne Cox, Mandy Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross dazzling us with their impeccable style.
See what we mean?
But don't take it from us — judge them for yourselves!
See our favourite 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet looks below and keep checking back as we update with more pics.
Gina Rodriguez
Regina King
Vanessa Kirby
Laura Dern
Robin Wright
Emmy Rossum
Chrissy Metz
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Keri Russell
Allison Janney
Donald Glover
Aziz Ansari
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sarah Paulson
Samira Wiley
Jessica Lange
Gillian Anderson
Susan Sarandon
Rashida Jones
Jane Krakowski
Thandie Newton
Evan Rachel Wood
Zoe Kravitz
Priyanka Chopra
Viola Davis
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Elisabeth Moss
Shailene Woodley
Leslie Jones
Debra Messing
Reese Witherspoon
Nicole Kidman
Tracee Ellis Ross
Neve Campbell
Julie Bowen
Lea Michele
Yara Shahidi
Margaret Atwood
Sofia Vergara
Uzo Aduba
Ariel Winter
Angela Sarafyan
Mandy Moore
Kate McKinnon
Laverne Cox
Michelle Pfeiffer
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Tituss Burgess
Jessica Biel
Claire Foy
Sarah Hyland
Millie Bobby Brown
Kiernan Shipka
Yvonne Strahovski
Anika Noni Rose
Samantha Bee
Issa Rae
