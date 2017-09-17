ADVERTISEMENT

Award season has officially kicked off with the 2017 Emmy Awards, and what better way to start the celebrations than with fashion?

Not surprisingly, the Emmys 2017 red carpet didn't disappoint, with stars such as Nicole Kidman, Laverne Cox, Mandy Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross dazzling us with their impeccable style.

See what we mean?

But don't take it from us — judge them for yourselves!

See our favourite 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet looks below and keep checking back as we update with more pics.

Gina Rodriguez

Actor Gina Rodriguez attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Regina King

Actor Regina King attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby

Actor Vanessa Kirby attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Robin Wright

Actor Robin Wright attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Emmy Rossum

Actor Emmy Rossum attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Chrissy Metz

Actor Chrissy Metz attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Keri Russell

Actor Keri Russell attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Allison Janney

Actor Allison Janney attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Donald Glover

Writer-actor Donald Glover attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Aziz Ansari

Actor Aziz Ansari attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

Actor Sarah Paulson attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Samira Wiley

Actor Samira Wiley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Jessica Lange

John Shearer via Getty Images Actor Jessica Lange attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Gillian Anderson

Actor Gillian Anderson attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Susan Sarandon

Actor Susan Sarandon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Rashida Jones

Actor Rashida Jones attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Jane Krakowski

Actor Jane Krakowski attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Thandie Newton

Actor Thandie Newton attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Viola Davis

Actor Viola Davis attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

NBA player Dwyane Wade (L) and actor Gabrielle Union attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Elisabeth Moss

Actor Elisabeth Moss attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Shailene Woodley

Actor Shailene Woodley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Leslie Jones

Actor Leslie Jones attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Debra Messing

Actor Debra Messing attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Reese Witherspoon

Actor Reese Witherspoon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

Actor Nicole Kidman attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Neve Campbell

Actor Neve Campbell attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Julie Bowen

Actor Julie Bowen attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Lea Michele

Actor Lea Michele attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Yara Shahidi

Actor Yara Shahidi attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Margaret Atwood

Author Margaret Atwood attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba

Actor Uzo Aduba attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ariel Winter

Getty Images Actor Ariel Winter attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Angela Sarafyan

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Angela Sarafyan attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Kate McKinnon

Actor Kate McKinnon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Laverne Cox

Actor Laverne Cox attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Michelle Pfeiffer

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy arrive for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Tituss Burgess

Actor Tituss Burgess attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

Jessica Biel

Actor Jessica Biel attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Claire Foy

Actor Claire Foy attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Sarah Hyland

Actor Sarah Hyland attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown

Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kiernan Shipka

Actor Kiernan Shipka attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Samantha Bee

TV personality Samantha Bee attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Issa Rae

Actor Issa Rae attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

