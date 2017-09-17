All Sections
    • STYLE

    Emmys 2017 Red Carpet: See What The Stars Wore On TV's Biggest Night

    We couldn't pick a favourite.

    09/17/2017 19:49 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    J. Merritt via Getty Images

    Award season has officially kicked off with the 2017 Emmy Awards, and what better way to start the celebrations than with fashion?

    Not surprisingly, the Emmys 2017 red carpet didn't disappoint, with stars such as Nicole Kidman, Laverne Cox, Mandy Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross dazzling us with their impeccable style.

    See what we mean?

    But don't take it from us — judge them for yourselves!

    See our favourite 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet looks below and keep checking back as we update with more pics.

    Gina Rodriguez

    WireImage
    Actor Gina Rodriguez attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Regina King

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Regina King attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Vanessa Kirby

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Actor Vanessa Kirby attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Laura Dern

    David Crotty via Getty Images
    Laura Dern attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    Robin Wright

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Robin Wright attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Emmy Rossum

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Actor Emmy Rossum attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Chrissy Metz

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Chrissy Metz attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Keri Russell

    David Crotty via Getty Images
    Actor Keri Russell attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    Allison Janney

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Actor Allison Janney attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Donald Glover

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Writer-actor Donald Glover attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Aziz Ansari

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Actor Aziz Ansari attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Getty Images
    Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

    Sarah Paulson

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Sarah Paulson attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Samira Wiley

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Samira Wiley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Jessica Lange

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Jessica Lange attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Gillian Anderson

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Actor Gillian Anderson attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Susan Sarandon

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Susan Sarandon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Rashida Jones

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Rashida Jones attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Jane Krakowski

    WireImage
    Actor Jane Krakowski attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Thandie Newton

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Thandie Newton attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Evan Rachel Wood

    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Evan Rachel Wood arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Zoe Kravitz

    WireImage
    Actor Zoe Kravitz attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Priyanka Chopra

    WireImage
    Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Viola Davis

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Viola Davis attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    NBA player Dwyane Wade (L) and actor Gabrielle Union attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Elisabeth Moss

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Elisabeth Moss attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Shailene Woodley

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Shailene Woodley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Leslie Jones

    WireImage
    Actor Leslie Jones attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Debra Messing

    WireImage
    Actor Debra Messing attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Reese Witherspoon

    J. Merritt via Getty Images
    Actor Reese Witherspoon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

    Nicole Kidman

    J. Merritt via Getty Images
    Actor Nicole Kidman attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Neve Campbell

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Neve Campbell attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Julie Bowen

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Julie Bowen attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Lea Michele

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Lea Michele attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Yara Shahidi

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Yara Shahidi attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Margaret Atwood

    Getty Images
    Author Margaret Atwood attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Sofia Vergara

    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Sofia Vergara arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Uzo Aduba

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Uzo Aduba attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Ariel Winter

    Getty Images
    Actor Ariel Winter attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

    Angela Sarafyan

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Angela Sarafyan attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Mandy Moore

    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Mandy Moore arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Kate McKinnon

    WireImage
    Actor Kate McKinnon attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Laverne Cox

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Laverne Cox attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Michelle Pfeiffer

    WireImage
    Actor Michelle Pfeiffer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

    AFP/Getty Images
    Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy arrive for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Tituss Burgess

    Getty Images
    Actor Tituss Burgess attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

    Jessica Biel

    Getty Images
    Actor Jessica Biel attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Claire Foy

    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Actor Claire Foy attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Sarah Hyland

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Sarah Hyland attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Kiernan Shipka

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Actor Kiernan Shipka attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Yvonne Strahovski

    AFP/Getty Images
    Yvonne Strahovski arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Anika Noni Rose

    WireImage
    Anika Noni Rose attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Samantha Bee

    WireImage
    TV personality Samantha Bee attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

    Issa Rae

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Actor Issa Rae attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

