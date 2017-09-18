Why Penetanguishene Is One Of The Spookiest Places In Ontario

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as spooky spots go, Salem, MA might be the most well-known in North America, but there's plenty of scare available closer to home. Every Halloween season, families freak out over Pumpkinferno in Penetanguishene, ON. It's a hauntingly magical extravaganza full of outdoor exhibits, grisly gourd carvings, the panic-inducing Terror Zone, and more. Situated on a location over 200 years old – the original British and Military garrison dated from the war of 1812 – Discovery Harbour creates the perfect backdrop to set the stage for Halloween! Our friends at Ontario Tourism , Ontario150 and Discovery Harbour dare you to make the trip between Sept. 28 to Oct. 30, and see why Penetanguishene is one of the spookiest places to be this fall.

A ghost ship comes to shore

Discovery Harbour is haunted by a ghost ship that lurks in the foggy waters of Georgian Bay awaiting unsuspecting sailors. The ship is guided by stormy winds and blown into shore by tattered sails. Beware of the skeleton crew who is always seeking new recruits.

Enter the terror zone

Penetanguishene knows how to celebrate Halloween and the Discovery Harbour's Terror Zone is perfect proof of that. Here, sinister mazes are littered with ghoulish lurkers looking to give you a scare. Even if you don't get lost in the labyrinth, you might find yourself in the clutches of cackling witches or stumble onto a zombie shelter. An Extra scary addition to this year's Terror Zone is an enclosed virtual coffin ride. Climb inside a real coffin for your final ride!

Haunted family fun

Family members of all ages will have fun exploring the hauntingly magical glowing pumpkin displays throughout Discovery Harbour. Younger children will enjoy the maze, face painting, games and crafts. Stop by the spooky boutique for Halloween treats.

Get some pumpkin carving ideas

With a name like Pumpkinferno, hand-carved pumpkins are plentiful in Penetanguishene. Walking around Discovery Harbour, you'll find countless stirring exhibits of hand-carved pumpkins, combined into extravagant scenes, including a western town and a 40' dragon! Take pictures of your favourite displays and give one of those designs a try at home to impress your neighbourhood trick or treaters.

Penetanguishene is basically a supernatural pumpkin patch

It's said that Penetanguishene's thriving pumpkin population is actually a curse brought on after a mysterious ship hit Discovery Harbour back in 1815. Included in its cargo were the seeds of a gourd with a genetic mutation, one that lets them grow like wildfire.