Nicole Kidman And Reese Witherspoon Are Total Big Bud, Lil Bud Goals

If you watched the Emmys the other night, you might have noticed the same thing we did — namely, that Nicole Kidman is really tall, and Reese Witherspoon is really short.

This isn't news, of course — the 5'11" Kidman famously rejoiced at being able to wear high heels after her divorce from shortie Tom Cruise was finalized, while the 5'1" Reese is rarely written about without the word "petite" — but as short women ourselves, we can't help but celebrate when height doesn't get in the way of friendship.

Now, maybe we're making a lot of assumptions based on very little other than the fact that they've posed together really happily while promoting their HBO show "Big Little Lies," but let's look at some photographic evidence.

They obviously enjoy each others' company.

At HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

And aren't afraid to show it.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman attend the premiere of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

No seriously, there's more selfies of them together.

Loved presenting with my friend and co-star #NicoleKidman last night at the #GoldenGlobes! 💫 Can't wait for y'all to see our show #BigLittleLies on @hbo Feb 19th!! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, mega-talented, #NicoleKidman!!! 🎂I hope you have a gorgeous day filled with laughter and love. Love you, lady!! 💖👑 💖 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

And it's been going on even before they starred in anything together.

Reese Witherspoon (L) and Nicole Kidman attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Michael Buckner/WireImage)

And despite attempts to pit them against each other, we'd like to believe they really are as supportive of each other as they seem on social media.

This was after we won... Yes I'm crying!! So happy! Love you Nicole! ✨💕 #BigLittleLies A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Check this out — Reese literally said, "Nicole, help," as she fumbled for words during their acceptance speech after their series Emmy win.

And while people who aren't at either extreme of the height scale might not get this, it can be a pretty big pain to be friends with someone who's a different height. One of you is always either leaning down or standing on your tiptoes to be heard, and yes, those photos opps can easily become super awkward.

But there are serious advantages.

We mean, Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim already gave us the perfect phrasing for this friendship — Big Bud Lil' Bud — during last season's "Master of None," so why shouldn't height-disparate pals everywhere take advantage of the label?

And as the Odyssey notes, short people are really good at sneaking through crowds and getting spots at the front. Not that, um, Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman would have a problem getting spots anywhere.

Either way, we're super happy to see this pair enjoying each other's company, and yes, welcome many more opportunities to enjoy their friendship in the future. On our wish list: a pool chicken fight against their co-stars Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley of 'Big Little Lies' attend the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

