Liberal MP Rocks 'Dope' Braids To Draw Attention To Body Shaming

Celina Caesar-Chavannes, the Liberal MP for Whitby, delivered a powerful speech about body shaming to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Specifically addressing the fact that many girls in Canada and around the world have been shamed or banned from school for their hairstyle, the 43-year-old decided to wear her hair in braids to make an important point.

"Body shaming of any woman in any form from the top of her head to the soles of her feet is wrong," Caesar-Chavannes said. "What makes us different makes us unique and beautiful so I will continue to rock these braids."

The MP went on to explain that she didn't wear her hair this way just because braids "look pretty dope." It was also because she wanted to show support to those who have been shamed for being different.

"[Reason] number two, in solidarity with women who have been shamed based on their appearance," she said. "And number three, and most importantly, in solidarity with young girls and women who look like me and those who don't. I want them to know that their braids, their dreads, their super-curly afro puffs, their weaves, their hijabs, and their headscarves, and all other variety of hairstyles, belong in schools, in the workplace, in the boardroom and yes, even here on Parliament Hill."

Caesar-Chavannes' one-minute speech earned her a standing ovation, and it's not hard to see why. By wearing braids, the MP was making the statement that what you look like shouldn't determine your worth, and that people should accept you as you are.

In the past, there have been a number of reports of girls being banned from school for their hairstyle, specifically black students who wear their hair in braids. Most notably, it happened back in May when African-American twins Maya and Deanna Cook were barred from attending their school prom in Massachusetts because of their braided hair extensions.

This shouldn't still be happening in 2017, but unfortunately, textured hair still has negative associations, and there's a study to prove it.

Research conducted by the Perception Institute last year found that "a majority of people, regardless of race and gender, hold some bias towards women of colour based on their hair."

Considering this, it makes sense that Caesar-Chavannes specifically called attention to black hairstyles in her speech. However, her overall message about celebrating differences still came through, and Twitter users couldn't help but applaud her.

Way to go, Celina!

