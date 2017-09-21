Makeup provided by Fenty Beauty backstage at the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection at Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 10, 2017 in New York City.

Forget all the Fenty Beauty reviews you've watched, because this one blows them all away.

Toddler Samia Ali tested out Rihanna's brand new makeup line on her YouTube channel in a hilarious and adorable video.

She tried out all of the company's biggest hits, including the coveted Killawatt highlighter in "Trophy Wife" and one of the brand's incredible 40 foundation shades.

Samia, the daughter of LaToya Forever, a YouTuber with 1.3 million subscribers herself, goes all out in the video with the products, especially the highlighter.

Her running commentary, including the ever-relatable "wow, I'm glowed up," and "thank you, Rihanna," is both heartwarming and funny.

She also questions several times if she's allowed to eat the makeup as she puts it all over her face. Luckily, she doesn't. While Fenty Beauty is a lot of things, edible isn't one of them.

Samia's antics even caught Rihanna's attention.

check out the best review on @fentybeauty yet!!! thanks @samiaslife A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

The superstar declared the toddler's video the "best review" of Fenty Beauty yet. That's high praise considering how many people have released videos raving about the brand's variety of shades, quality products and beautiful packaging.

But, after watching Samia show us how it's done, we're inclined to agree.

