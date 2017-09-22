ADVERTISEMENT

While beauty fans are still queueing to get their hands on Rihanna's debut Fenty Beauty line, which launched earlier this month, the star herself is one step ahead.

The singer and makeup entrepreneur has taken to Instagram to tease her brand's upcoming Holiday 2017 collection, along with the news that it will launch on Oct, 13. While Rihanna's post tagged Sephora, the Fenty Beauty post tagged Sephora France, so expect further details to come regarding the launch.

Holiday #GALAXY collection. You ready? Friday Oct 13th. @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Judging from the photos, the collection looks set to feature a colourful eyeshadow palette, an eyeliner, several lip glosses and at least four bold lip colours. The entire collection, which Sephora France dubbed the 'Galaxy Holiday Collection,' will come in minimalist, holographic packaging that mirrors the shimmery, luminescent finish of the cosmetics themselves.

SNEAK PEEK. The Holiday Collection drops Oct 13. Comment below if you're ready. @badgalriri @sephorafrance #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Riri is still basking in the success of the brand's first collection, which hit the shelves on Sept. 8 and has been widely applauded for its inclusive approach, offering up 40 different shades of 'Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation' designed to suit all skin tones.

The 91-piece series also included 30 'Match Stix Skinsticks' for contouring, correcting, concealing and highlighting, six 'Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters' for face and eyes, an 'Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper' and a 'Gloss Bomb' lip gloss.

when she multi-purpose. MATCH STIX shimmer skin stick in #Confetti @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

It has been a big month for the star, who also presented her Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.

