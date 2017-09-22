Only 1 Canadian City Makes List Of World's Top 10 To Drive In

ADVERTISEMENT

In a study released Wednesday ranking the world's best cities to drive in, only one Canadian city made the top ten.

German auto parts dealer and repair shop kfzteile24 reviewed factors including congestion levels, parking costs, air pollution, gas prices, and road quality to determine their ranking.

Calgary took the 10th spot worldwide, with Montreal (13th), and Toronto (14th) not far behind. Ottawa and Vancouver fell a bit short, taking 22nd and 48th places, respectively.

Cars drive in heavy traffic on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, June 29, 2015.

Montreal and Toronto's top-20 rankings come in spite of a February study showing drivers in those cities are spending an increasing amount of time in traffic congestion per year. Montreal and Toronto drivers spend an average of about 52 and 45 hours a year, respectively, sitting in gridlock, according to traffic data and analysis firm INRIX.

The two cities are also home to eight of Canada's ten worst bottlenecks, according to a March report from the Canadian Automobile Association.

Worst cities among most populated

Worldwide, three of the top ten cities were in Germany, with Dusseldorf snagging the top spot.

At the other end, some of the worst ten cities are among the most populated, including Mumbai, Lagos, Karachi, and Mexico City.

Ricky Sutton from public relations firm ABCD Agency, which worked with kfzteile24, said the bottom 20 cities include "rapidly developing but lower income cities in India, South America, Eastern Europe, South-East Asia and Africa."

"A lack of good public transport alternatives and poor road quality are the two major factors contributing to bad driving experiences in these locations," Sutton told HuffPost via email.

The study also looked at the quality of public transit in each city, since poor public transit leads to an increase in cars on the road. More cars on the road also means increased congestion, faster degradation of road quality, and of course, road rage

"Poor urban planning or a lack of civil education can make driving the most stressful experience of somebody's day," kfzteile24 chief marketing officer Thomas Kloubert said in a statement.

The study looked at the 500 cities in the world with the highest number of registered vehicles, and reviewed 100 cities with the most available traffic data.

The raw data in each category was ranked from highest to lowest and then given a value based on that ranking. Each category was assigned a percentage, and the final score is a weighted average of scores in each individual category.

"We hope that this study will act as a catalyst for those cities in the negative end of the ranking to invest in safer, cleaner and more efficient roads, and consider how methods adopted by higher scoring cities can be utilized in their own locations," Kloubert said.

