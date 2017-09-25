Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

You guys, it's really happening!

After making their first public appearance together (kinda, but not really) on Saturday at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped up their game, displaying all kinds of cute PDA on Monday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together at the wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The adorable "in love" couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand (omg) to the wheelchair tennis event at Toronto City Hall Monday afternoon before taking their seats next to each other and enjoying the game.

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

And they couldn't take their hands off each other:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands at wheelchair tennis pic.twitter.com/S8e7RmEhfZ — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) September 25, 2017

Our photog got this pic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their 1st-ever appearance as a couple https://t.co/dfb7CaZDbM #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/TeOvs4t7Kk — The Canadian Press (@CdnPress) September 25, 2017

At one point, you can see Harry place his hand on Markle's arm:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in their first public appearance, watching wheelchair tennis at the #InvictusGames #IG2017 pic.twitter.com/ah2Loai6uX — Jaren Kerr (@suggestedits) September 25, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

They also reportedly chatted with Invictus Games fans, making it a point to get up from their seats and socialize.

On Saturday, Markle was seen cheering on the athletes and her boyfriend, who made a speech during the opening ceremony.

Meghan Markle applauds during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 23, 2017. (REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Earlier last week, Harry reportedly visited Markle, who stars in the TV series "Suits," on the set of the show, and made a point of meeting some of the cast and crew.

"He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source told Hello. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

"Meghan showed him around set," the source added. "Everyone was so excited."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Although they met in London last year, the twosome have spent plenty of time in Markle's adopted hometown of Toronto, where "Suits" is filmed.

During a visit with Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Harry called the city his "home away from home," and said it was "always a pleasure to visit."

The couple's public displays of affection come on the heels of Markle's Vanity Fair cover story, where she opened up about how "in love" they are with one another.

"We're a couple. We're in love," Markle told the mag. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

And if this big display of love is any indication, we'll be hearing their story of how they got engaged by the end of the year. (We hope!)

