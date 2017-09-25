Prince Harry Visited Meghan Markle At Work, Making Us Swoon With Envy

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a busy September for Prince Harry; not only has he been busy planning and then attending the Invictus Games in Toronto — as well as attending multiple events with various dignitaries — but he's also been taking time out to support his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Hello magazine reports that the 33-year-old prince visited the actress on the set of "Suits" last week, and the news is making us swoon with envy.

"He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source told Hello. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

"Meghan showed him around set," the source added. "Everyone was so excited."

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on "Suits." (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Markle, who plays paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane on the USA Network series, has been shooting the new season since last March, and is expected to continue production until the end of the year.

And although she's been busy with work, the 36-year-old took time out of her busy schedule to support her boyfriend, too.

On Saturday, Markle was spotted at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, sitting just a few rows away from Prince Harry, wearing an all-Canadian ensemble.

Meghan Markle, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, wathces the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Although he couldn't sit with his girlfriend of more than one year, Harry was in good company, seated next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump, and near Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Prince Harry, attend during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Markle's appearance at the ceremony, while not an official public appearance as Harry's girlfriend, is still a sign that an engagement is inevitable.

According to reports, Markle and Prince Harry are believed to make an announcement by the end of the year.

And in Vanity Fair's October issue, the actress wasn't shy about revealing the deep love the couple has for each other.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle said. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

"We're a couple. We're in love," she continued. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

