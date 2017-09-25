ADVERTISEMENT

It's Friday night. You've had a long week at work. You're ready to unload all that stress with a few pals and some delicious beverages, maybe a hot wing or two. Time to hit the bar! And if there happens to be a dancefloor, all the better.

But wait! What are you going to do to relieve the pain in your poor hips from sitting all those hours in the office? Jager bombs won't help much with that (in the long-term, anyway). And your aching legs from all that standing at the bar waiting for a drink - is there no relief in sight?

Luckily, the folks at Toronto-based clinic, Myodetox, have three easy exercises to help you de-stress your body and stay limber while you're out on the town, gallivanting.

Watch the video for these three easy moves:

Figure 4 on a bar stool - stretches hips that are tight from sitting and relieves lower back pain.

Thoracic rotation - helps reduce pain in neck, shoulder, hip and lower back, and helps you breathe and digest.

Couch stretch - stretches tight hip flexors from prolonged standing and prevents knee and back pain.

We all know that sitting for prolonged periods is terrible for you — it's linked to premature death as well as a host of other health risks; diabetes and obesity, to name a few. And it also does a number on your joints and back. So take advantage of your Friday-night freedom and stretch out your workday woes. Your hips and knees will thank you.

More from The Quick Fix:

In The Quick Fix series, we look to fitness and well-being experts for three exercises to relieve common pains and ailments. What condition would you like to see us tackle next? Shoot us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com or let us know in the comments below.

Content concerning health or medical matters is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be used as a substitute for professional medical or health advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition, before embarking on a weight loss program or beginning a new or changing an existing treatment plan.