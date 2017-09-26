Chrissy Teigen Asks For Parenting War Stories, Internet Delivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrissy Teigen has rallied moms together in the only way she knows how: by asking them to share their parenting war stories.

After having a "rough day," the 31-year-old model — who is a mom to a 16-month-old daughter — turned to Twitter to find some comfort.

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

After asking fellow parents on Twitter to share examples of when their kids were mean to them, the internet delivered. While some stories were downright awful...

After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working." — Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017

Others made it hard to keep a straight face.

My 13 month old says "dada" but every time I ask "can you say mama?" she looks me in the eyes, says "no" very clearly and then laughs — Emma Span (@emmaspan) September 23, 2017

"That's your mommy!"



Looks me up and down.



"No. That's a pretty person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

In solidarity, Teigen responded to some of the tweets, sympathizing with their pain and trials.

Same except I get an added smack to the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

According to New York psychotherapist Sean Grover, it's normal for kids to be mean to their parents sometimes.

"Kids always go through test periods where they really want more power ... than they can manage," he told Today.com. "If they grew up with good structure, limits and boundaries, they're better able to contain frustration and talk, rather than act."

By bringing parents together to share their war stories, Teigen proved the internet can be a wonderful and powerful thing.

Chrissy Teigen at the 5th annual Beautycon festival at Los Angeles Convention Center in August.

The 31-year-old has always been open about her parenting struggles. Previously, she's not only spoken out about mommy shaming, but also about how she's prepping for IVF and her experience with postpartum depression.

In a recent joint interview with Us Weekly, Teigen and her hubby John Legend opened up about what it was like when Teigen was at the height of her postpartum depression.

I lost all interest in everything. I couldn't get out of bed.

"I lost all interest in everything," the model recalled. "I couldn't get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn't want to go upstairs."

"It's a struggle to be a good partner and help," Legend added. "I think the key for us was finally understanding what was happening and getting help."

