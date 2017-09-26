Meghan Markle Wears A 'Husband' Shirt, Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

We still aren't over seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ~holding hands~ at the Invictus Games in Toronto yesterday, and frankly, we're going to talk about them as much as possible.

On our agenda? Markle's chic outfit, which was comprised of distressed Mother Denim Jeans, red Sarah Flint flats, a sold-out Everlane tote, and a crisp white button-down from designer — and, as Hello reports, close friend — Misha Nonoo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together at the wheelchair tennis at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

And it was that classic shirt that sent Twitter into a frenzy, all because it could hold a clue to Markle's and Harry's relationship status. (We're probably reaching here, but it's still fun to dream!)

Thanks to Twitter sleuths, it was discovered that the blouse Markle is wearing is called "The Husband" shirt and naturally, it's sold out.

With thanks to our @Solidmoonlight, #MeghanMarkle is wearing the @mishanonoo HUSBAND shirt. We're not reading into that at all 😉 https://t.co/GFWST6zh8J — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) September 25, 2017

I realize a "husband shirt," is not really a sign but I want it to be so I'm calling it. 💍🍾⛪️ — RoyalObsessedinU.S. (@RoyalObsessed) September 25, 2017

Not my area of expertise but colleagues tell me Meghan Markle wearing a shirt style called "The Husband Shirt". Read into that what u will pic.twitter.com/xeRjk3J0UA — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 25, 2017

Now, we realize that the name of a shirt is not an indication that the couple are engaged, but we can't help but lean into the theory that they are thisclose to making that dream a reality.

After all, the 36-year-old actress recently told Vanity Fair in their Oct. 2017 cover story that the twosome are "in love."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," she said. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

So in love, in fact, that they made their official debut as a couple on Monday, when they attended a wheelchair tennis match together, and were spotted getting all touchy-feeling with one another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands at a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Markle was also spotted cheering on her royal boyfriend in the stands at Toronto's Air Canada Centre as the prince made a speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony. And although they weren't seated next to each other, it was clear that Markle was there as Harry's official plus one.

Meghan Markle attends the opening ceremony on day 1 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 23, 2017. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Harry has also taken time away from his duties to be a supportive boyfriend, even visiting Markle on the set of "Suits," which is filmed in Toronto.

According to Hello, Harry was given a tour of the set and met with some of Markle's castmates and the crew.

"He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source told Hello. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

"Meghan showed him around set," the source added. "Everyone was so excited."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

And although she admitted to Vanity Fair that she finds the newfound media attention difficult, she knows she can rely on Harry for support.

"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," the Toronto-based actress told the mag. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support.

She also insists that she's still the same person she was before she started dating the fifth-in-line to the throne.

"Nothing about me changed," she said, "I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: