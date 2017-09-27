All Sections
    • STYLE

    We'll All Be Wearing Lavender Makeup Next Spring

    And we're here for it.

    09/27/2017 09:35 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Relaxnews
    Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images
    Rihanna attends the 'FENTY Beauty' by Rihanna launch at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge on September 19, 2017 in London, England.

    When Rihanna stepped out in London a few days ago to celebrate the U.K. launch of her Fenty Beauty collection, she tapped into the latest quirky makeup trend for all things lavender.

    The superstar sported a pinky-purple holographic shimmer all over her cheekbones and eyelids, even dabbing a hint of lilac onto her glossy lips. The look, which she confirmed via Instagram was created using her new own-brand cosmetics collection, perfectly matched her lilac Molly Goddard tulle dress.

    WireImage
    Rihanna attends the 'FENTY Beauty' by Rihanna launch Party at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge on September 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

    RiRi isn't the only famous face to champion the color lately, either — when supermodel Jourdan Dunn stepped out in London this month to celebrate the launch of her Missguided fashion collaboration, she did so wearing a gorgeous mauve eyeshadow that matched her purple fur coat.

    Mobbin #LONDUNNxMISSGUIDED Side bar: it's Faux fur before you alll start 😌

    A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

    The fashion industry has also taken note, with lavender makeup becoming something of an emerging trend on the catwalks for the ongoing Spring 2018 ready-to-wear shows.

    From the shimmering orchid-hued highlighter applied liberally to the models' complexions at Halpern Studio, to the light dusting of sparkly lilac powder on show at Alberta Ferretti, the shade encapsulated the femininity and optimism of the spring collections.

    Even the inimitably cool Alexander Wang couldn't resist, dyeing model Stella Lucia's hair a mesmerizing shade of pinky-purple for his 'Wangfest' show in New York — the ultimate seal of approval.

