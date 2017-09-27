Prince George Is A Typical Kid, Is Already Over School

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

Now that school is officially in full swing, Prince George has some news: he's already over it.

The four-year-old started classes at Thomas' Battersea in South London less than three weeks ago and is already fed up with the early mornings and all-day classes. During a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge revealed, "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go."

Prince William was speaking to mom-of-two Louise Smith when he revealed George's change in attitude. "Sounds a bit like mine really," Smith admitted to reporters.

It's completely normal for children in kindergarten to not want to go to school. After all, it takes time for them to adjust to a whole new routine. However, as Vanity Fair pointed out, William actually predicted George's lack of enthusiasm for school.

"We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn't want to go," the prince said on his son's first day.

Prince William with his son Prince George on his first day of school on September 7, 2017 in London.

Despite George's change in attitude, he really should be excited for class. After all, the four-year-old is learning a wide range of lessons, including art, ballet, music and physical education, and is served extravagant lunches fit for royalty, with offerings such as salmon fillet, avocado bruschetta and Portuguese egg tarts.

There's a policy that if your child is having a party — unless every child is invited — you don't give out the invites in class.

Additionally, Thomas' Battersea highly encourages friendships and inclusivity. Speaking about the school on the U.K. talk show "Loose Women," panelist Jane Moore explained, "There's a policy that if your child is having a party — unless every child is invited — you don't give out the invites in class. I think [it] is quite a good thing as you don't feel excluded."

Considering the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been adamant that their kids have normal lives, this sounds like the best school arrangement George could ask for.

