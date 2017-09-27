All Sections
    LIVING

    Watch This Tiny Bandit Steal Prince Harry’s Popcorn

    Someone make this a book, please.

    09/27/2017 23:49 EDT | Updated 41 minutes ago
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Harry sits with Hayley Henson, left, and her daughter Emily Henson at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017 in Toronto.

    This is Prince Harry. You might have heard a thing or 800 about him.


    Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Prince Harry attends the Cycling Criterium time trial during the Invictus Games at High Park in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017.

    This is Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, an international sports competition for military veterans that he founded in 2014. This year's event is taking place in Toronto.

    Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

    And this is Harry getting his popcorn utterly usurped by this little girl.

    LOOK AT THIS BRAZEN KERNEL HEIST:


    Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Prince Harry (R) sits with David Henson's wife Hayley Henson (L) and daugther Emily Henson at the Sitting Volleyball Finals on day 5 of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

    The popcorn bandit is Emily Henson, according to The Telegraph. The two-year-old's dad is former Invictus champion and Paralympian David Henson. That's Emily's mother Hayley in the photo above, clearly unable to stop this elaborate robbery.

    Harry eventually noticed. He did the right thing, which is whatever is happening in the photos below:

    Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Emily Henson and her mother Hayley Henson sit with Prince Harry at the Sitting Volleyball Finals during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017.

    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Let royals around the world be warned: your lineage may be safe, but Emily will come for your popcorn.


    WireImage

