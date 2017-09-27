Watch This Tiny Bandit Steal Prince Harry’s Popcorn

Prince Harry sits with Hayley Henson, left, and her daughter Emily Henson at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017 in Toronto.

This is Prince Harry. You might have heard a thing or 800 about him.

Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Prince Harry attends the Cycling Criterium time trial during the Invictus Games at High Park in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017.

This is Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, an international sports competition for military veterans that he founded in 2014. This year's event is taking place in Toronto.

And this is Harry getting his popcorn utterly usurped by this little girl.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB — Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017

LOOK AT THIS BRAZEN KERNEL HEIST:

Prince Harry (R) sits with David Henson's wife Hayley Henson (L) and daugther Emily Henson at the Sitting Volleyball Finals on day 5 of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

The popcorn bandit is Emily Henson, according to The Telegraph. The two-year-old's dad is former Invictus champion and Paralympian David Henson. That's Emily's mother Hayley in the photo above, clearly unable to stop this elaborate robbery.

Harry eventually noticed. He did the right thing, which is whatever is happening in the photos below:

Emily Henson and her mother Hayley Henson sit with Prince Harry at the Sitting Volleyball Finals during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017.

Let royals around the world be warned: your lineage may be safe, but Emily will come for your popcorn.





