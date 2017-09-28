ADVERTISEMENT

Life in your 20s isn't as glamorous as people say it is. We have books on the brain, rent to pay and packed schedules to juggle. These young Canadians, however, are a different breed. They take risks, live boldly and are pioneers in their respective industries. Here are a few amazing examples of young Canadian risk takers under 30 who inspire us to do better, presented in partnership with INFINITI.

P.K. Subban, 28

Pernell-Karl Sylvester, better known as "P. K. Subban," is a Canadian ice hockey player for the Nashville Predators.

Having initially been drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, he become a fan favourite with his aggressive hockey skills and his impressive fashion sense.

More importantly, P.K. has set a stellar example of how a public figure can use his fame to help others in need. In 2015, Subban donated $10 million to the Montreal Children's Hospital -- "the biggest philanthropic commitment by a sports figure in Canadian history," the hospital noted. Subban was also awarded the Meritorious Service Cross from the Governor General for his impressive charity work.

Rupi Kaur, 24

Rupi Kaur's poems about love, loss, trauma and healing catapulted her to international fame and landed her a spot on the New York Times bestseller list.

Against the advice of those who told her that self-publishing might decrease her odds of literary success, "Milk and Honey" is a collection of intimate and raw work accompanied by her own illustrations. The book made her a star on social media and resonated with readers of all ages.

Kaur is currently putting the finishing touches on her next collection of poetry. At only 24, she's just getting started.

Xavier Dolan, 28

Filmmaker Xavier Dolan attracted international attention with his first feature film which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in at the age of 20.

The talented filmmaker has been pushing creative boundaries ever since. Dolan's 2014 film, "Mommy," went on to share the Jury Prize in the main competition section at the Cannes Film Festival, while "It's Only The End Of The World" was chosen as Canada's submission for the 2017 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. This wild child of Canadian cinema has decades of similarly bold moves ahead of him.

Ashley Callingbull-Burnham, 27

Ashley Callingbull, 27, is the first Canadian and the first Indigenous woman to win the Mrs. Universe title.

What makes Callingbull-Burnham's win in 2015 so powerful is that she immediately used her notoriety to bring attention to Indigenous issues. The next day, barely a few hours into her new role, she wrote a note on her Facebook wall, calling out the government for not doing enough for Indigenous issues. When some people derided her for being too political, she responded immediately with another post. "Did you really think I was going to just sit there and look pretty? Definitely not! I have a title, a platform and a voice to make change and bring awareness to First Nations issues here in Canada."

And that's what she's done ever since. As far as Callingbull-Burnham is concerned, what good is a voice if you're not going to use it.

Whether it's in the arts, sports or through philanthropy, these successful Canadian risk-takers under 30 continue to embody the INFINITI values of pushing boundaries and empowerment through personal challenges and forging one's own path.