ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one fashion designer who's made significant moves to be more diverse and inclusive over the years, it's Christian Siriano.

The 31-year-old designer not only knows the importance of fashion, but representation, which is why he penned a powerful open letter urging the industry to change its definition of fashion.

"We are living in a new world where traditional fashion rules no longer apply," he wrote as part of Teen Vogue's Open Letter series. "This is great; the concept of 'rules' in fashion has always sounded to me like an oxymoron."

However, he noted, "There are still designers who balk at the idea of dressing a larger woman, or a woman from a background deemed unworthy. These are designers for whom restrictions have been placed upon themselves, by themselves, and to me, restrictions are the antithesis of art."

Leslie Jones and Christian Siriano pose backstage at New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2017.

Here, Siriano is referencing the many times celebrities have spoken out about designers who refuse to dress them because of their size. Last year, Leslie Jones notably revealed this on Twitter while promoting her film "Ghostbusters," but luckily, Siriano swooped in to save the day.

✋🏼👋🏼 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 28, 2016

In his open letter, Siriano emphasized that his goal as a designer has always been to make clothes for "women who were excited about getting dressed." And while he is adamant that his message has only "grown" over the years, he is aware that "somewhere along the way we lost the message that fashion is fun."

All people are beautiful. There is no correct size, shape, colour, or age.

"Fashion is not superficial; it is a dynamic tool to transform oneself, and it can be used to command the attention of those around you," he wrote.

"All people are beautiful. There is no correct size, shape, colour, or age. As a creator of fashion, I celebrate the body that wears my work. What an honour to be chosen, to be appreciated, and to be seen. That honor extends in both directions."

Models walk the runway at the Christian Siriano fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Siriano has certainly set a great example for how to be more body positive and inclusive when it comes to fashion. Earlier this month, he included models of all colours, sizes, gender and sexuality in his Spring 2018 runway show in New York. And, most recently, he launched a Siriano Barbie Collection to celebrate his biggest runway looks with dolls of different skin tones, body sizes and hair textures.

In an interview with Refinery29, Siriano revealed that he's really trying to make his clothes accessible to all because fashion is for everyone.

I love that we dress all these very different types of people, and my point is, isn't it great to make them all look amazing in the same brand?

"My mom and my team couldn't buy anything in the collection, and that would bother me," he recalled. "I was like, Oh that doesn't make sense, why is my mom not wanting to wear my clothes all the time? To her, she was seeing skinny girls wearing the clothes and that's what she thought fashion was. I didn't like that."

"I love that we dress all these very different types of people," he added. "And my point is, isn't it great to make them all look amazing in the same brand?"

Also on HuffPost: