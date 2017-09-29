ADVERTISEMENT

After losing an appeal, an Ontario woman has to pay close to $24,000 to the man she maintains sexually assaulted her.

The man sued her in small claims court last fall following a sexual assault charge brought against him by police. The allegations against the man were never proven, so Niagara prosecutors dropped the charges before trial, but the man said he was "humiliated and degraded" after the charge and lost his job.

After losing that case, the woman was ordered to cover the cost of his legal expenses — $18,842 in legal fees and $5000 in damages, The Toronto Star reported.

She appealed the Welland small claims court ruling with her lawyer, Jonathan Collings, arguing the deputy judge's ruling relied on inappropriate sexual stereotypes, according to the CBC.

But on Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice James Ramsey dismissed her appeal, saying the original judge's ruling was not "improper."

Earlier on HuffPost:

The man and woman have not been named due to a publication ban.

In the original case, Deputy Judge David Black found the woman's testimony unreliable and determined that, after thinking the man cheated on her, she falsely accused him, her ex-boyfriend of sexual assault, CBC News reported. Black found that she'd lied to police to get back at her ex.

Doctor didn't order rape kit

Black found the woman's testimony of her own injuries was contradicted by her doctor who examined her on on March 28, 2011, the day after the alleged sexual assault. During the visit, she said she had sex that she didn't consent to.

Although he noticed some redness around her vaginal area, Dr. Ibtisam Kelada-Sedra didn't order a rape kit, nor did he refer her to the hospital or recommend counselling, because he didn't believe a rape had taken place, the CBC reported. The woman filed a police report in July 2011 and the man was subsequently charged.

Judge Black also pointed to texts between the former couple where she "appeared to feel positively" about the sexual encounter," then called him a cheater, liar and abuser.

It plays into well-worn stereotypes of revenge-seeking women. Director of Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton Area

The loss of appeal didn't sit well with some sexual assault advocates. They condemned it, saying it further discouraged sexual assault victims from going to the police.

Lenore Lukasik-Foss, director of the Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton Area (SACHA), told the Hamilton Spectator the case helped re-enforce false stereotypes of "the jilted girlfriend" and of "revenge-seeking women."