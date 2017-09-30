Donald Trump Hits Back At San Juan’s ‘Nasty’ Mayor

President Donald Trump has lashed out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz's claims that the federal government isn't doing enough to support Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

On Saturday morning, Trump used Twitter to criticize Cruz for her "poor leadership ability" and that of "others in Puerto Rico" who were "not able to get their workers to help."

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," he wrote.

"They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort," Trump added, noting how there were now 10,000 federal workers on the "totally destroyed" island who were "doing a fantastic job."

Check out his full series of tweets here: