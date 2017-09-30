Donald Trump Hits Back At San Juan’s ‘Nasty’ Mayor

President Donald Trump has lashed out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz's claims that the federal government isn't doing enough to support Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
On Saturday morning, Trump used Twitter to criticize Cruz for her "poor leadership ability" and that of "others in Puerto Rico" who were "not able to get their workers to help."
"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," he wrote.
"They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort," Trump added, noting how there were now 10,000 federal workers on the "totally destroyed" island who were "doing a fantastic job."
Check out his full series of tweets here:
Trump also criticized CNN and NBC for their coverage of the relief effort:
Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
Trump's posts were an apparent reaction to the criticism that Cruz has leveled at his administration over its handling of the natural disaster.
Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, on Thursday enthusiastically praised how federal authorities had reacted to the aftermath of the storm.
"I know it's a hard storm to recover from," she said. "But I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane."
Cruz has called her statement "irresponsible." "This is a people are dying story. This is a life or death story," she said on Friday's broadcast of CNN's "New Day." "This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen because people are not getting food and water."
Cruz also used a news conference at a distribution center on Friday to blast the response. "We are dying here, and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles," she said. "Mayday! We are in trouble."
Critics have also called out Trump for devoting so much time to attacking NFL playerswho take a knee during the national anthem as the relief effort was struggling to get under way.
Trump said Saturday that he would visit Puerto Rico with first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday.
I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
