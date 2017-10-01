Prince Harry Kisses Meghan Markle At Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the kiss seen 'round the internet.

On Saturday evening, Prince Harry was spotted kissing girlfriend Meghan Markle on the cheek as they watched the Invictus Games closing ceremony in a VIP box.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday.

Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle is the best picture we've seen ALL YEAR! https://t.co/A6eHd8Fqwa pic.twitter.com/MHofZQ6obE — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 1, 2017

This is us right now.

Together, the pair, joined by Markle's mom, Doria Radlan, watched performers Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner, and Coeur de pirate close out the eight-day sporting event at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

And we are so here for all the snuggling action that went down.

The couple got a bit of a snuggle in, too.

It can't get any cuter than these lovebirds:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Markle's mom, Doria Radlan watch the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

It's interesting to note how affectionate the couple are in public, as PDA is a rare occurrence for the Royal Family when they're appearing at official events. As People.com notes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rarely seen engaging in PDA, as its expected that a certain stoic decorum should be followed. But it shows just how serious the prince is about Markle.

Look, cuddling!

According to the Telegraph, Harry is already familiar with Markle's mom, having met her earlier this year when she visited London, where Markle gave her a tour of her home away from home.

Both mom and daughter looked super chic in their luxury box. Wearing a cream trench coat by Canadian brand LINE, and a black top and matching pants, Markle, 36, looked on proudly from her seat as she watched her boyfriend of more than one year make his closing speech to the massive audience, while Radlan sported jeans and a blush-coloured, flowy top.

Outfits on point for Doria Radlan and daughter Meghan Markle.

"Right now you're on a high — at the summit of a mountain many of you thought was too high to climb. You have done it. This is the moment, right here, right now, shoulder to shoulder, you are Invictus," Harry,33, told the competitors to a cheering crowd.

It's been quite the busy week for Harry and Markle, who made their first public appearance together as a couple on Sept. 25 when they attended an Invictus Games wheelchair tennis match at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square and were spotted holding hands.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the wheelchair tennis on day three of the Invictus Games on Monday. Holding hands!

Eagle-eyed fashionistas also noticed that Markle was wearing a Misha Nonoo button-down called the "Husband" shirt.

The couple cheered on the wheelchair tennis competitors on Monday.

Before that, Markle was spotted cheering on Harry, who founded the Games in 2014, at the opening ceremony, in a dress from Aritzia that has since sold out.

Meghan Markle attends the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Sept. 23. at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

Aside from spending time with his girlfriend, the prince has been very involved in the Games, from cheering on athletes — servicemen and women who are wounded, injured, or ill — to handing out medals, to speaking out on the positive effects sports has on the athletes' mental health, to meeting his fans.

But he also made sure to be a supportive boyfriend.

Harry reportedly visited Markle on the Toronto set of the show "Suits," where she plays paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," a source told Hello. "He's incredibly supportive of her work."

"Meghan showed him around set," the source added. "Everyone was so excited."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 30, 2017. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Their appearances together in Toronto has sparked more engagement speculation, especially on the heels of that now-famous Vanity Fair interview, where Markle declared her and Harry to be "in love."

"We're a couple. We're in love," Markle told the mag for their Oct. 2017 issue. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: