Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Looks Just Like Her

No one can replicate Grace Kelly's iconic beauty and charm, but her granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb, comes pretty darn close!

The 19-year-old recently dyed her brown locks blonde and showed off her new look on Instagram. From the snap, Gottlieb could easily be mistaken for her late grandmother's twin, as everything from her fair skin to high cheekbones and piercing blue eyes are the exact same as Kelly's.

Here's the proof. This is Gottlieb...

And this is Kelly.

Portrait of actress Grace Kelly in 1955.

See the resemblance?

Kelly was a huge 1950s icon not just because of her career as a Hollywood actress, but also because she was a famous star who became royalty. In 1956, Kelly became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III. The couple had three children together: Caroline, Albert, and Stephanie.

Gottlieb is not only Kelly's youngest grandchild, but also Stephanie's youngest child, who she had with former bodyguard Jean Raymond Gottlieb. Stephanie also has two other children — Louis, 24, and Pauline, 23 — with ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her daughter, Camille, in 1998.

And while Gottlieb is a natural brunette, other photos on her Instagram prove she's the spitting image of her late grandmother.

Here's a photo of Gottlieb from last year:

And here's a photo of Kelly, circa 1950-1960:

Portrait of actress Grace Kelly.

Kelly isn't the only style icon to pass down her good genes to her granddaughter. Jackie Kennedy Onassis also has a mini-me grandchild, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.

Famous People Next Generations_

Rose is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg, and is one of three grandchildren of Onassis and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

