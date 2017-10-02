A SWAT team blew open the entry to Paddock's hotel room with an explosive and found him dead, police said. The hotel was across the street from the outdoor venue.

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, during a performance by Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, authorities said. At least 59 people were killed , making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 527 others were injured.

The gunman who police said sprayed bullets into a crowd of people at a country music festival in Las Vegas was an avid gambler who lived in an upscale retirement community about 80 miles outside the city.

Paddock had been registered as a guest in the hotel since Sept. 28.

Authorities seized at least one full-automatic rifle and as many as 19 other firearms from the room, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official. The cache included AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles and a large amount of ammunition. Sources also told The New York Times that at least 20 firearms were discovered in the hotel room.

Paddock is reported to have smashed hotel windows prior to the shooting with a hammer-like device. A law enforcement official said two rifles with scopes on tripods were found positioned in front of the broken windows.

We are completely dumbfounded. Eric Paddock

Eric Paddock, Stephen Paddock's brother, told reporters that the suspect was a multimillionaire who invested in real estate and previously worked in accounting. Eric Paddock said his brother was retired and described him as "just a guy" who frequented Las Vegas hotels, gambled and attended shows.

"We are completely dumbfounded," he told The Orlando Sentinel. "We can't understand what happened."

He added that his brother was never violent and had no history of mental illness. He had "no religious affiliation" and "no political affiliation," he said.

Stephen Paddock gambled more than $10,000 a day numerous times in recent weeks at Las Vegas casinos, according to NBC News, which cited a casino executive and a source who had seen reports to the government on cash transactions. Some of Paddock's transactions topped $30,000, NBC said. It was unclear whether Paddock was a winner or loser, according to the network.

Paddock had no history of criminality that would raise red flags, police said.

Discarded personal items covered in blood sit on Kovaln Lane, in the aftermath of the mass shooting leaving at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured, in Las Vegas on Monday.

"All of the checks that we have been able to do other than a routine traffic violation here in Nevada and nationwide working with our local FBI partners have been able to find no derogatory history on that individual," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said. "It's one of those really sad, tragic things that a man that's 64 years old that really had no other reason that we can find at least in his history here to go out and wound that many people."

Paddock lived with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in Mesquite, Nevada. Law enforcement initially named her as "a person of interest," but later said she was not believed to have been involved with the attack, and is not currently in the country.

Gun stores confirm sales