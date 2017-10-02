NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons.

Freshly-elected NDP leader Jagmeet Singh gave his first press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons Monday since winning his party's leadership race.

Singh, who was meeting with MPs in Ottawa, told reporters that he is confident that his lack of a federal seat will not impede his ability to hold the Liberal government to account.

The 38-year-old also touched on the phone call he had with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the win.

Check out the video below for what he told him: