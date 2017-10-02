Great Pumpkin Carving Ideas To Delight And Terrify Your Neighbours

ADVERTISEMENT

Pumpkin carving is a Halloween ritual that never gets old. After all, nothing makes you feel quite like a kid again than the sensory experience of touching cold, slimy pumpkin guts!

If you take pride in your pumpkin carving skills, you'll likely want an epic design to impress your neighbours this year. Luckily, we've taken the hassle out of brainstorming and have rounded up 19 great ideas from Instagram.

From the truly terrifying Pennywise pumpkin to the ever-delightful Snoopy carving, these ideas are sure to get more than an "ooh" and an "aah" out of every trick-or-treater.

Gandalf vs. Balrog

A post shared by The One Ring .net (@theoneringnet) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

E.T.

A post shared by Family Fun in Gateshead (@familyfungateshead) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

Evil Homer Simpson

A post shared by Chris Jones (@cjonze56) on Oct 31, 2015 at 11:38am PDT

The Cheshire Cat

A post shared by anniceling (@anniceling) on Oct 30, 2015 at 5:42pm PDT

Pennywise from "It"

A post shared by Alisataber2806 (@alisataber2806) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Bride of Frankenstein

A post shared by Kate (@katelovesu88) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Jigglypuff

A post shared by Liz - BioshockBombshell (@bioshockbombshell) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

A squash-eating pumpkin

A post shared by Chazzz (@chazhughes_) on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

Snoopy

A post shared by Dwan Perrin (@mommadjane) on Oct 26, 2015 at 6:54pm PDT

Sparky from "Frankenweenie"

A post shared by PurrfectlyYappy (@purrfectlyyappy) on Oct 18, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

A witch

A post shared by Ivy Dickinson (@hockeychic518) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

DC superheroes

A post shared by MovieSumm (@moviesumm) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

A werewolf

A post shared by Susan Thurmond (@susan_christina) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Prince

A post shared by Sonseree' Gibson (@sonsereegibson) on Nov 5, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

A gnome

A post shared by ... (@joraneba) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Rick from "Rick and Morty"

A post shared by Lucy Martinez (@lucyinzeesky) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Van Gogh's Starry Night

A post shared by Rheanna (@_pretty.amazing_) on Oct 29, 2015 at 8:51pm PDT

Hey Arnold

A post shared by Dan Arnold (@callmearnold) on Oct 28, 2015 at 1:30pm PDT

Evil Mickey Mouse

A post shared by JB (@miss_speedyrider) on Oct 25, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

