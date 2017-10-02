All Sections
    • LIVING

    Great Pumpkin Carving Ideas To Delight And Terrify Your Neighbours

    These are truly spooktacular.

    10/05/2017 11:05 EDT | Updated 24 minutes ago
    RomoloTavani via Getty Images

    Pumpkin carving is a Halloween ritual that never gets old. After all, nothing makes you feel quite like a kid again than the sensory experience of touching cold, slimy pumpkin guts!

    If you take pride in your pumpkin carving skills, you'll likely want an epic design to impress your neighbours this year. Luckily, we've taken the hassle out of brainstorming and have rounded up 19 great ideas from Instagram.

    From the truly terrifying Pennywise pumpkin to the ever-delightful Snoopy carving, these ideas are sure to get more than an "ooh" and an "aah" out of every trick-or-treater.

    Gandalf vs. Balrog


    E.T.


    Evil Homer Simpson


    A post shared by Chris Jones (@cjonze56) on

    The Cheshire Cat


    A post shared by anniceling (@anniceling) on

    Pennywise from "It"


    Bride of Frankenstein


    A post shared by Kate (@katelovesu88) on

    Jigglypuff


    A squash-eating pumpkin


    A post shared by Chazzz (@chazhughes_) on

    Snoopy


    A post shared by Dwan Perrin (@mommadjane) on

    Sparky from "Frankenweenie"


    A witch


    DC superheroes


    A post shared by MovieSumm (@moviesumm) on

    A werewolf


    Prince


    A gnome


    A post shared by ... (@joraneba) on

    Rick from "Rick and Morty"


    A post shared by Lucy Martinez (@lucyinzeesky) on

    Van Gogh's Starry Night


    A post shared by Rheanna (@_pretty.amazing_) on

    Hey Arnold


    A post shared by Dan Arnold (@callmearnold) on

    Evil Mickey Mouse


    A post shared by JB (@miss_speedyrider) on

    MORE:great pumpkin carving ideasjack o lantern ideasLivingpumpkin carving ideaspumpkin carving ideas 2017pumpkin carving patternspumpkin ideas