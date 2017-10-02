Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dishes For When Meat Just Isn't Your Thing

When we think of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, one of the first things that comes to mind is turkey.
But, obviously, not everyone consumes meat, so what can vegetarians — or people who just want to eat less meat — have for Thanksgiving that is just as, if not more, enjoyable than the big bird?
Fortunately, there's a thing called Pinterest, which we perused to find our favourite vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes (with some vegan options thrown in) that will certainly inspire you.
So whether you're having the family over, or if you're bringing a potluck dish to dinner, you'll be sure to find a delicious veggie dish that goes beyond squash and plum pudding.
Check out some tasty vegetarian Thanksgiving ideas below:
Chickpea vegan meatloaf
Get the recipe: Connoisseurus Veg
Pumpkin risotto with goat cheese and dried cranberries
Get the recipe: Platings & Pairings
Green bean casserole
Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction
Brown butter garlic carrots
Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia
Stuffed butternut squash with quinoa berries and kale
Get the recipe: Well Plated
Vegetarian pot pie
Get the recipe: Life Currents
Indian squash dumplings
Get the recipe: New York Times
Pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce
Get the recipe: Julia's Album
Vegan sourdough bread stuffing
Get the recipe: Vegan Huggs
Beet wellington with balsamic reduction
Get the recipe: Lazy Cat Kitchen
Stuffed portobello mushrooms with crispy goat cheese
Get the recipe: A Beautiful Plate
Creamy broccoli casserole
Get the recipe: The Kitchen is my Playground
Balsamic green beans and mushrooms
Get the recipe: Let's Dish
Roasted brussels sprouts
Get the recipe: Kevin Is Cooking
Loaded veggie tikka masala
Get the recipe: B. Britnell
Garlic cheddar and chive scones
Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar
Lentil and mushroom shepherd's pie
Get the recipe: Fat Free Vegan Kitchen
Black bean enchiladas
Get the recipe: A Cedar Spoon
Spinach dip pinwheels
Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli
Melting sweet potatoes with maple-pecan sauce
Get the recipe: Dessert for two
