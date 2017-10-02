All Sections
    • LIVING

    Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dishes For When Meat Just Isn't Your Thing

    Turkey is so dry anyway.

    10/03/2017 15:11 EDT | Updated 49 minutes ago

    When we think of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, one of the first things that comes to mind is turkey.

    But, obviously, not everyone consumes meat, so what can vegetarians — or people who just want to eat less meat — have for Thanksgiving that is just as, if not more, enjoyable than the big bird?

    AnnaPustynnikova via Getty Images

    Fortunately, there's a thing called Pinterest, which we perused to find our favourite vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes (with some vegan options thrown in) that will certainly inspire you.

    So whether you're having the family over, or if you're bringing a potluck dish to dinner, you'll be sure to find a delicious veggie dish that goes beyond squash and plum pudding.

    Check out some tasty vegetarian Thanksgiving ideas below:

    Chickpea vegan meatloaf

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Connoisseurus Veg

    Pumpkin risotto with goat cheese and dried cranberries

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Platings & Pairings

    Green bean casserole

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

    Brown butter garlic carrots

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia

    Stuffed butternut squash with quinoa berries and kale

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Well Plated

    Vegetarian pot pie

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Life Currents

    Indian squash dumplings

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: New York Times

    Pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Julia's Album

    Vegan sourdough bread stuffing

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Vegan Huggs

    Beet wellington with balsamic reduction

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Lazy Cat Kitchen

    Stuffed portobello mushrooms with crispy goat cheese

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: A Beautiful Plate

    Creamy broccoli casserole

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Kitchen is my Playground

    Balsamic green beans and mushrooms

    Get the recipe: Let's Dish

    Roasted brussels sprouts

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Kevin Is Cooking

    Loaded veggie tikka masala

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: B. Britnell

    Garlic cheddar and chive scones

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar

    Lentil and mushroom shepherd's pie

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

    Black bean enchiladas

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: A Cedar Spoon

    Spinach dip pinwheels

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli

    Melting sweet potatoes with maple-pecan sauce

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Dessert for two

