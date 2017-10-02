Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dishes For When Meat Just Isn't Your Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, one of the first things that comes to mind is turkey.

But, obviously, not everyone consumes meat, so what can vegetarians — or people who just want to eat less meat — have for Thanksgiving that is just as, if not more, enjoyable than the big bird?

Fortunately, there's a thing called Pinterest, which we perused to find our favourite vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes (with some vegan options thrown in) that will certainly inspire you.

So whether you're having the family over, or if you're bringing a potluck dish to dinner, you'll be sure to find a delicious veggie dish that goes beyond squash and plum pudding.

Check out some tasty vegetarian Thanksgiving ideas below:

Chickpea vegan meatloaf

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Connoisseurus Veg

Pumpkin risotto with goat cheese and dried cranberries

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Platings & Pairings

Green bean casserole

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

Brown butter garlic carrots

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia

Stuffed butternut squash with quinoa berries and kale

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Well Plated

Vegetarian pot pie

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Life Currents

Indian squash dumplings

Pinterest

Get the recipe: New York Times

Pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Julia's Album

Vegan sourdough bread stuffing

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Vegan Huggs

Beet wellington with balsamic reduction

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Stuffed portobello mushrooms with crispy goat cheese

Pinterest

Get the recipe: A Beautiful Plate

Creamy broccoli casserole

Pinterest

Get the recipe: The Kitchen is my Playground

Balsamic green beans and mushrooms

Get the recipe: Let's Dish

Roasted brussels sprouts

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Kevin Is Cooking

Loaded veggie tikka masala

Pinterest

Get the recipe: B. Britnell

Garlic cheddar and chive scones

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar

Lentil and mushroom shepherd's pie

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Fat Free Vegan Kitchen

Black bean enchiladas

Pinterest

Get the recipe: A Cedar Spoon

Spinach dip pinwheels

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli

Melting sweet potatoes with maple-pecan sauce

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Dessert for two

