5 Famous Beauties Proving That Silver Hair Works At Any Age

The silver hair trend is well and truly here to stay, if the photos of Dame Helen Mirren storming the catwalk for L'Oreal Paris this weekend are anything to go by.

In fact, this summer has seen a host of fashion figures dye their locks various shades of white, cream or grey.

Here are five celebrity-approved ways to style the trend this season, whatever your age (or natural hair color).

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by French cosmetics group L'Oreal as part of Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Dame Helen stole the show when she hit the L'Oreal Paris catwalk on the Champs Elysee this weekend, rocking her chic ice-white bob with a bold red lip and statement hoop earrings. Her long, choppy side fringe adds a softness to the overall look.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

No stranger to the peroxide bottle, Kim Kardashian welcomed in 'Fashion Month' this September with a silvery-white 'do. The platinum hue is so ashy it almost looks grey, making for a futuristic result that completely transforms her look.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show on July 4, 2017 in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Fall 2017 Chanel Haute Couture show saw a slew of style stars showcasing their ultra-blonde hairdos back in July, and Tilda Swinton was one of them. The actress made sure she stood out from the crowd with an edgy buzz cut and sleek, combed-over bangs that hit mid-cheek for a blunt silhouette.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attending the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London.

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne was one of the earlier converts to the silver hair trend, dyeing her locks a cool grey this Spring. Since then, she has played around with the color and cut, adding pink or teal hues into the mix as the mood took her. The ashy crop she sported at the Paris premiere of her film "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" this July might be one of her most iconic beauty looks yet.

Maye Musk

Maye Musk walks the runway during the Concept Korea fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 8, 2017. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

As cosmetics giant Covergirl proved last week when it signed up 69-year-old model Maye Musk to be its latest ambassador, silver hair has never been hotter. The news followed Musk's headline-grabbing catwalk appearance at New York Fashion Week's Concept Korea show, where she rocked a silver-white cropped style with a punkish quiff, to dazzling effect.

