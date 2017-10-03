President Donald Trump visited local officials and residents in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, congratulating them and boasting almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria left many of the island's 3.4 million people without power, water or food.

At his first stop, a briefing with federal and local officials, Trump lavishly praised them. He then repeatedly turned to individuals around the table and invited them to offer their own praise — while insisting, "It's not about me."

When Puerto Rico's governor told Trump that 16 people so far had been reported dead, the president lauded officials and minimized the hurricane's damage, suggesting it was not "a real catastrophe like Katrina."

'You can be very proud'

"Sixteen people versus in the thousands," Trump said. "You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together. Sixteen versus literally thousands of people. You can be very proud. Everyone around this table, and everyone watching, can be very proud of what's taking place in Puerto Rico."

While Trump bragged about the official number of dead, the final death toll will likely turn out to be higher. Poor communication services have hindered reporting, and current living conditions on the island could jeopardize more lives, especially those of the sick and the elderly.

I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack. U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump also appeared to joke about the cost of the storm damage.

"I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack," he said.

The group of officials around the table applauded several times. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked online, did not join in, "keeping her hands clasped in front of her," according to a White House pool report.